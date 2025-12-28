A video on TikTok of an incident that happened at the Durban beach amassed attention on social media

The clip captured the moment that lifeguards stepped in after spotting someone who was in trouble in the water

Online users were thoroughly impressed after seeing lifeguards in action and a beach in Durban

A video on TikTok showed a harrowing moment that happened at a Durban beach. A man posted the video he recorded of lifeguards attending to an emergency.

Durban beach lifeguards rescued a person in danger while swimming. Image: @cliffbamber

Source: TikTok

The video of the Durban beach near-drowning incident received thousands of likes from people who were impressed by the rescue video. Many commented on the clip of the lifeguards who were on high alert.

In a video posted on TikTok by @cliffbamber, he was recording when lifeguards needed to step in to save a life. Someone was drowning in the ocean, and the lifeguards quickly noticed and made their way to him. When their lifeguard reached the person, he had gone underwater, but they still managed to get hold of him. The TikTokker delivered flawless commentary about the rescue in action.

Beaches in Durban can get crowded over time. Image: Magda Elhers

Source: UGC

South Africa impressed by lifeguards

Many people admired the men who rescued the swimmer at the Durban beach. People were also impressed by the accurate description @cliffbamber gave of the rescue scene. Watch the video of the near-drowning incident and read people's comments below:

khanyiithyst imagned getting rescued:

"This would be so embarrassing 😭"

Sleek_Mthembu also added:

"The shame on my face after that rescue😂 in fact I would go home 😂"

Thato Phasha🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"😭Yoh. This is why I make sure the water is not over my knees. Well done to the team."

Olive Minnaar admired the lifeguards for taking a risk:

"Also, risking their lives to save others, if people can just obey the rules! Sea is not your playmate!"

Hhills🇿🇦 added:

"Thank you for the update. I'm sure your class pass rate was always 💯🤗"

deadlift_codm was amused:

"The commentary is everything for me 🤣"

R!ngm@st3r wrote:

"People not living near the ocean or not knowing the waters don't know the powers of the ocean. They think it's the same as a swimming pool."

Henna Penna shared the precautions they take at the beach:

"As good a swimmer as I am, if the sea is too rough, I avoid swimming in the open sea😅 rather go to a tidal pool because the ocean can take you in a few minutes, you'll be gone."

Shisa laseMlazi wrote:

"I just know that person sat in silence the rest of the day. 😭"

BLKVladwibdered:

"Are you a professional commentator by any chance?😂'

shalawakes joked about the commentary:

"🤣🤣🤣Sounds like a cricket match."

