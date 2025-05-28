An elephant seal returned safely to the ocean after surprising the residents of Gordon’s Bay community in the early morning

The large marine animal was roaming the streets of Mzansi, leaving many people stunned

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals spokesperson shared how the rescue mission went

The residents in Gordon's Bay have bid farewell to an unexpected and captivating visitor, an elephant seal that recently hauled out on the local beach.

After surprising Gordon's Bay residents, an elephant seal was safely returned to the ocean. Image: Ronsan4D

Source: Getty Images

Elephant seal returns to the ocean

According to numerous reports, a well-coordinated rescue operation involving multiple wildlife and emergency agencies successfully returned the large marine animal to the ocean.

The elephant seal was spotted in Gordon's Bay on Tuesday morning and after hours of meticulous preparation and cooperation, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confirmed that the sub-adult male seal, which had been sighted close to Sir Lowry's Pass Road just after 6 am, had been safely sedated and returned to the sea.

During its few-hour stay in the area, many people were stunned by the sea creature as they took videos and pictures of it, sharing them on social media.

The Cape Argus reported that the SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said the following to the publication mentioned above that after receiving the call, inspectors got to work planning a stress-free, safe rescue.

The City of Cape Town's Marine Unit, SANParks, Two Oceans Aquarium, Shark Spotters, Traffic Services, SAPS, and Gordon's Bay Security and Medical Services were among the many partners who helped the SPCA secure the area by 8 am.

“The situation was under control, and we are incredibly thankful for the show of concern for the elephant seal’s welfare. Animal rescue truly takes a village,” Belinda said.

The elephant seal is now back safely in its natural habitat after its unexpected visit to the town.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to elephant seal returns

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Tee Skyy said:

"Bro just wanted some human interaction, it probably wanted some chicken Licken."

Shogan Pillay added:

"Signed, sealed, delivered back to the ocean."

Maradona Promise wrote:

"What if he were on a secret mission from the sea to observe humans?"

Ashley Xaba commented:

"He's gonna tell them he saw the house and cars, and they won't believe him. Lol."

Tankiso Holomo expressed:

"I've never seen a seal that likes so must attention, uyaphapha sham."

Owi Jayson cracked a joke saying:

"Bro took a well deserved break from his yapping girlfriend."

Nelly Buthelezi commented:

"He will be back with his friends nextime."

An elephant seal was safely returned to the ocean after surprising Gordon's Bay residents. Image: Mark Newman

Source: Getty Images

