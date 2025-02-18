“Not Common in South Africa”: Cape Town Beachgoer Spots Giant Elephant Seal

A man at a beach near Gordon's Bay in the Western Cape shared a video of a large elephant seal making its way to shore

It was a rare sighting for many people, as elephant seals are not indigenous to South African waters

The video had many social media users stunned, with a few thinking the clip was created using artificial intelligence

Lucky beachgoers had a rare sighting of an elephant seal. Image: Mark Newman

Source: Getty Images

Over the weekend, a man at a beach near Gordon's Bay was one of many who spotted a majestic sea creature exiting the water and making its way to the sand, a sight that excited many viewers.

Elephant seal makes an entrance

TikTokker Chris Rogers shared the viral video of an elephant seal, which he thought was a giant rock until he saw the creature move.

Sharing his thoughts about the animal's presence, and excited Chris wrote:

"These are not common in South Africa and are mostly found further south in Antarctica! It appears to be in a moulting phase and is most likely looking for a safe beach to lie on to finish moulting."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Are elephant seals indigenous to South Africa?

According to Two Oceans Aquarium, elephant seals are not indigenous to South Africa, with the closest colony living over 2 000km away from Cape Town on Marion Island.

"Occasionally, one will swim all the way to our shores to moult. This is when they become vagrant species."

Two Oceans Aquarium shares that elephant seals are the largest of the world's seal species. Image: Patrick J. Endres

Source: Getty Images

The Cape Town-based aquarium notes that "vagrancy" refers to a natural occurrence of animals appearing outside their typical geographical range.

"The presence of elephant seals on our beaches is a remarkable sight and an opportunity to educate the public on respectfully co-existing with wildlife."

Elephant seal's presence surprises SA

A few social media users were fascinated to see the sea creature, while others couldn't help but comment on the elephant seal's size. Some app users were even in disbelief and thought the video was fake.

@thys362 jokingly told the public:

"It's coming out for a smoke break."

In awe, @irvincarelse wrote in the comment section:

"That thing is big."

After seeing some people's comments, a humoured @candice.bacon said:

"It's so funny that people think it’s AI."

@supercars.15 joked about the elephant seal's intentions, writing:

"He just wanted to say hello."

@cannonroxnsurf shared their opinion with the public:

"Magnificent creature. They have no experience with humans, so they have no fear at all."

A proud @mariam.samodien told the online community:

"Only in Cape Town will you see such beauty."

