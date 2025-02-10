A lady who had been dressed in a mermaid costume was attacked by a giant sea creature after sharing a tank

The woman is a 22-year-old Russian performer who was entertaining guests at a Chinese aquarium

Social media users were shaken by the footage making its rounds on TikTok with millions of views

A Russian performer startled millions after being attacked by a giant sturgeon fish at a Chinese aquarium.

An entertainer dressed as a mermaid had her head bitten by a giant surgeon in China. Image: @Zocha_K

The young lady was an entertainer at the establishment but things went south very quickly.

Woman’s head bitten by giant sea creature at an aquarium

A 22-year-old Russian performer made the headlines when she got nibbled by a giant sea creature at a Chinese aquarium. The young woman was dressed in a mermaid costume mainly to entertain guests, but things went south after a sturgeon fish tried to make a meal out of her.

For a split second, the fish had the young lady’s head stuck in its mouth but she managed to escape the sea creature’s grip. The sturgeon did not put up a fight and let the woman escape.

7 News Austerity reported that the 22-year-old was okay and did not need any surgery after the ordeal.

Internet reacts to woman’s head bitten by sturgeon in China

Social media users were startled by the footage and commented:

A 22-year-old wrestled to escape a giant surgeon's grip. Image: @Cavan Images/Modoc

@Silver_Stonee🥏 wrote:

“This is not funny at all.”

@tom was startled:

“Nibbled? The whole head was in there.”

@ClaireSeek explained:

“They'd repeatedly told the bosses that the fish were dangerous but didn't listen!”

@PsychoSorcerer commented:

“Well...you know the costume is good when the sturgeon mistakes you for an actual fish.”

@Standard username coming up asked:

“I get there’s no real harm to the performer but why put a fish bigger than them in the same tank when fish notoriously will try eating anything that’s even slightly smaller than them?”

@☆finn said:

“How did people find that funny or entertaining? I would be horrified.”

@salteeechips wondered:

“How did her head stay on?”

