“Not Funny at All”: Woman’s Head Bitten by Giant Sea Creature at an Aquarium, Internet Startled
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady who had been dressed in a mermaid costume was attacked by a giant sea creature after sharing a tank 
  • The woman is a 22-year-old Russian performer who was entertaining guests at a Chinese aquarium 
  • Social media users were shaken by the footage making its rounds on TikTok with millions of views

A Russian performer startled millions after being attacked by a giant sturgeon fish at a Chinese aquarium.

Internet stunned by surgeon biting woman's head
An entertainer dressed as a mermaid had her head bitten by a giant surgeon in China. Image: @Zocha_K
Source: Getty Images

The young lady was an entertainer at the establishment but things went south very quickly.

Woman’s head bitten by giant sea creature at an aquarium

A 22-year-old Russian performer made the headlines when she got nibbled by a giant sea creature at a Chinese aquarium. The young woman was dressed in a mermaid costume mainly to entertain guests, but things went south after a sturgeon fish tried to make a meal out of her.

For a split second, the fish had the young lady’s head stuck in its mouth but she managed to escape the sea creature’s grip. The sturgeon did not put up a fight and let the woman escape.

7 News Austerity reported that the 22-year-old was okay and did not need any surgery after the ordeal. 

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet reacts to woman’s head bitten by sturgeon in China

Social media users were startled by the footage and commented:

22-year-old gets bitten by surgeon
A 22-year-old wrestled to escape a giant surgeon's grip. Image: @Cavan Images/Modoc
Source: Getty Images

@Silver_Stonee🥏 wrote:

“This is not funny at all.”

@tom was startled:

“Nibbled? The whole head was in there.”

@ClaireSeek explained:

“They'd repeatedly told the bosses that the fish were dangerous but didn't listen!”

@PsychoSorcerer commented:

“Well...you know the costume is good when the sturgeon mistakes you for an actual fish.”

@Standard username coming up asked:

“I get there’s no real harm to the performer but why put a fish bigger than them in the same tank when fish notoriously will try eating anything that’s even slightly smaller than them?”

@☆finn said:

“How did people find that funny or entertaining? I would be horrified.”

@salteeechips wondered:

“How did her head stay on?”

