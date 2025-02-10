“Not Funny at All”: Woman’s Head Bitten by Giant Sea Creature at an Aquarium, Internet Startled
- A lady who had been dressed in a mermaid costume was attacked by a giant sea creature after sharing a tank
- The woman is a 22-year-old Russian performer who was entertaining guests at a Chinese aquarium
- Social media users were shaken by the footage making its rounds on TikTok with millions of views
A Russian performer startled millions after being attacked by a giant sturgeon fish at a Chinese aquarium.
The young lady was an entertainer at the establishment but things went south very quickly.
Woman’s head bitten by giant sea creature at an aquarium
A 22-year-old Russian performer made the headlines when she got nibbled by a giant sea creature at a Chinese aquarium. The young woman was dressed in a mermaid costume mainly to entertain guests, but things went south after a sturgeon fish tried to make a meal out of her.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
For a split second, the fish had the young lady’s head stuck in its mouth but she managed to escape the sea creature’s grip. The sturgeon did not put up a fight and let the woman escape.
7 News Austerity reported that the 22-year-old was okay and did not need any surgery after the ordeal.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Internet reacts to woman’s head bitten by sturgeon in China
Social media users were startled by the footage and commented:
@Silver_Stonee🥏 wrote:
“This is not funny at all.”
@tom was startled:
“Nibbled? The whole head was in there.”
@ClaireSeek explained:
“They'd repeatedly told the bosses that the fish were dangerous but didn't listen!”
@PsychoSorcerer commented:
“Well...you know the costume is good when the sturgeon mistakes you for an actual fish.”
@Standard username coming up asked:
“I get there’s no real harm to the performer but why put a fish bigger than them in the same tank when fish notoriously will try eating anything that’s even slightly smaller than them?”
@☆finn said:
“How did people find that funny or entertaining? I would be horrified.”
@salteeechips wondered:
“Can I book you for my strict dad, please?”: SA divided by gent's demonic disguise to scare strict parents
“How did her head stay on?”
3 More animal-related stories by Briefly News
- South Africans were alarmed by a man swimming with Sharks in one of Durban's popular beaches
- A brave gent wowed Mzansi when he rescued a stingray swept to shore by huge ocean waves, video trended on TikTok
- One famous TikTokker shared a video of herself swimming with a python in White Umfolozi River in Durban
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za