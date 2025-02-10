“I Nearly Lost My Life”: Hun Shares How One Drink From Famous Cape Town Restaurant Almost Killed Her
- A South African lady shared her unfortunate experience at one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants
- Retha Moremane almost lost her life after ordering one drink from the establishment and landed in hospital
- Briefly News reached out to the popular restaurant for comment, this is a developing story
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
One of the world’s best cities, Cape Town has some of the most picturesque destinations, including their restaurants.
Locals have shared that although the food at some establishments is unpleasant, at least their efforts when it comes to aesthetics are noticeable.
Hun shares how one drink from famous Cape Town restaurant almost killed her
One South African lady who visited one of the most popular restaurants in Cape Town regretted leaving the house after her unfortunate experience. Retha Moremane ordered a cocktail that almost sent her to an early grave.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The lady was rushed to hospital after realising she drank shredded glass with her drink. Moremane highlighted that the manager was aware of the incident as more customers had reported the problem before:
“The manager said it’s not the first time it happened.”
South Africans encouraged the woman to sue the restaurant for almost killing her. Moremane shared a clip of herself in a hospital bed and captioned it:
“I nearly lost my life after being served a drink that had broken glasses inside.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi amazed by lady almost killed by one drink in Cape Town
Social media users encouraged the lady to sue the restaurant in a thread of comments:
@_ingss said:
“For my sake, sue them.”
@Therealmrswest urged:
“Stop playing and sue.”
@Phanaso wrote:
“I saw you at the emergency department. Glad to see that you’re okay.”
@alerta_m wrote:
“New fear unlocked.”
@Retha_Moremane💗. replied:
“I’m not the first one to get a drink that had broken glasses inside at Life Grand Cafe (CapeTown).”
@MaDube commented:
“Oh my God. I’m so sorry for what you went through. You need to sue them because they won’t stop doing this.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- A Mzansi woman was devastated after hearing of her friend's death right after enjoying a night out together at groove
- One South African hun amazed her TikTok followers after sharing her experience at a silent groove in Cape Town
- Mzansi was dusted after a dad went to collect his children with a stick from groove after one of them snitched
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za