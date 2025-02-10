A South African lady shared her unfortunate experience at one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants

Retha Moremane almost lost her life after ordering one drink from the establishment and landed in hospital

Briefly News reached out to the popular restaurant for comment, this is a developing story

One of the world’s best cities, Cape Town has some of the most picturesque destinations, including their restaurants.

A lady shared a horrific restaurant after almost dying from one drink. Image: @tshego_moremane

Source: TikTok

Locals have shared that although the food at some establishments is unpleasant, at least their efforts when it comes to aesthetics are noticeable.

Hun shares how one drink from famous Cape Town restaurant almost killed her

One South African lady who visited one of the most popular restaurants in Cape Town regretted leaving the house after her unfortunate experience. Retha Moremane ordered a cocktail that almost sent her to an early grave.

The lady was rushed to hospital after realising she drank shredded glass with her drink. Moremane highlighted that the manager was aware of the incident as more customers had reported the problem before:

“The manager said it’s not the first time it happened.”

South Africans encouraged the woman to sue the restaurant for almost killing her. Moremane shared a clip of herself in a hospital bed and captioned it:

“I nearly lost my life after being served a drink that had broken glasses inside.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by lady almost killed by one drink in Cape Town

Social media users encouraged the lady to sue the restaurant in a thread of comments:

@_ingss said:

“For my sake, sue them.”

@Therealmrswest urged:

“Stop playing and sue.”

@Phanaso wrote:

“I saw you at the emergency department. Glad to see that you’re okay.”

@alerta_m wrote:

“New fear unlocked.”

@Retha_Moremane💗. replied:

“I’m not the first one to get a drink that had broken glasses inside at Life Grand Cafe (CapeTown).”

@MaDube commented:

“Oh my God. I’m so sorry for what you went through. You need to sue them because they won’t stop doing this.”

