A lady wowed South Africans when she shared a glimpse of her first experience at a silent club in Cape Town

Groove culture has become massive in South Africa, and it shows in the kind of music produced by Mzansi artists

Social media users were curious to know how people only hear music through headphones while at a groovy event

Drinking and partying every weekend has become a norm amongst the youth of South Africa.

Mzans was curious about a lady's silent groove experience. Image: @zuzundlovu

Source: TikTok

Clubs have tried to create new and exciting ways to attract crowds by offering live performances and cool events.

Lady wows SA with experience at silent club

Zuzu Ndlovu explored the groovy side of Cape Town that not many people have tapped into yet. Ndlovu visited a silent club where music can only be heard through wireless headphones.

Silent discos have become popular in other places where people meet at a social scene but listen to different music through headphones. We all have a certain level of taste when it comes to music, and at places like these, one does not need to sit through a song they dislike.

Multiple DJs play different genres of music, and each person present gets to choose the set they want to hear.

Watch the video below:

South African music celebrated groove culture

Mzansi artists have blessed the world with vibey music listened to by millions worldwide, thanks to the power of social media. The songs produced usually promote groove culture through the lyrics.

Okay Africa wrote that one of the biggest songs of 2024 is Tshwala Bam, which is about alcohol and typifies Mzansi's club scene. The song did well and was the go-to track at most clubs.

When one takes off their headphones at the silent club, they hear the sound of other people's shoes tapping on the floor from dancing. Ndlovu visited a silent club called Raddison Red at the V&A.

Mzansi reacts to lady's silent groove experience

Socially media users were curious about the woman's experience and commented:

@The OSSBO Show had a lot of concerns:

"I think this makes it hard for people to fart at groove because what if you do it but someone isn't wearing their headphones?"

@𝕃𝔸𝕐𝕃𝔸💜 asked:

"Wait, are you listening to the same song?"

@Aubrey Ma Aubreis was confused:

"Are you listening to the same music?"

@Melokuhle started to overthink:

"Wait, so who is the DJ playing for? I'm so confused. So, do you all wear headphones and groove to different music? Who is playing this music, and if it's the DJ, he's playing too many different songs."

@vido was intrigued:

"Interesting indeed, I would love to experience this one day!"

