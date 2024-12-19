Global site navigation

“I Can’t Fire That Man”: Chap Collected by Manager From Home After Big Weekend, SA Floored
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent made Mzansi chuckle when he shared a silly video of himself going to work after a big weekend of fun
  • His mind was still in weekend mode when his superior went to pick him up in a hurry at his house in the village
  • The clip made its rounds on TikTok and generated over half a million views in a couple of days 

South Africans are not wasting even a second of this year's festive and have dedicated the holidays to having fun.

SA floored by gent picked up by boss
A Mzansi gent was picked up by his manager after a big weekend. Image: @nathi_nyc90
With December reserved for good times only, a chap was grooving all weekend to the point where his manager had to get him on Monday.

Man collected by manager after a big weekend 

A chap named Nathi gave Mzansi an idea of how lit his festive season was by posting a snippet on TikTok. The gent was picked up by his manager from his house on a Monday morning.

To prove that he had a fun weekend, the guy got dressed on his way to his superior's car, trying very hard to walk steadily. His clip generated 600K views with the caption:

"Being collected by my manager after a big weekend."

Watch the video below:

SA was floored by gent and picked up by manager after a big weekend 

Social media users could not deal with the gent's hilarious behaviour and commented:

@Ausi Kokie explained why she cannot fire her favourite employee:

"One of my workers always disappears after getting paid. I can't fire that man. He knows his job, and what I love is that when he is around, he gets work done."

@Eugene Vïřğø Malulek was floored and wrote:

"When the company is nothing without you."

@iMbizo hilariously explained:

"There's a 90% chance he works on a farm. It's planting season, and crops need to be planted, so he must leave the 99 sheep and go fetch that one black sheep that completes the flock."

@Tandeka_Salvatore manifested:

"May this kind of success locate me. Where I unofficially resign, and they come to fetch me to go back to work!"

@Lindiwe suggested:

"This guy must re-negotiate his salary; he is clearly an asset."

@kamogelo commented:

"My uncle is without any qualifications but knows the job inside out, and his department can't function without him; they don't care whether he's drunk or not."

