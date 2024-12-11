A woman was amazed by a mouse's miraculous moves in her house and filmed it for Mzansi and her internet friends to see

The video immediately went viral on TikTok with almost half a million views and 15.9K shares

South Africans have experienced an explosive rat problem since 2016, with major contributing factors that cause life-threatening diseases

People of Mzansi have been looking for ways to get rid of pests in their homes but have failed.

Mice, flies, and cockroaches are some of the most common and challenging pests to get rid of.

Mouse does splits mid-air in lady's home

A woman was too stunned to speak after she discovered a random mouse's talent in her home. She had been going about her day when she found the pest doing its best gymnastic routine in between her door and wall.

The mouse spread its short legs and glued its feet on the wall and door as it froze mid-air after being busted. Normally, mice fret at a human's movement, but this one stayed committed to its performance.

SA faces alarming rat challenge since 2016

The country has faced a never-ending rat problem for almost a decade, according to Famer's weekly. People have tried homemade and store drugs to try and eliminate the dreadful pest issue.

One of the major contributing factors to the crisis is illegal dumping sites that could cause serious diseases such as bubonic fever.

Mzansi reacts to mouse's moves in viral TikTok video

Social media users were amazed by the now-viral clip and commented:

@Zay trolled:

"Bro was liked '; today I'm going to show u my talent'."

@✦ said:

"Master splinter."

@babe🫦 was amazed:

"Bathong, Jerry."

@hle_thushini was reminded of a talented rat:

"Guys, who still remember that movie in where the mouse cooks? This is him."

@Mambree Nemavhidi would blame it all on witchcraft:

"I would assume it's my village people; there's no way."

@Cemonè💌 was dusted by the silly video:

"He's the one who taught the Teenage Ninja Turtles how to fight."

@UserScM. pointed out:

"He's doing some martial arts, so be careful."

