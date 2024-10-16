A South African gent could not believe his eyes when he spotted a puppy-sized rat in a local bank

Bystanders were in awe of the animal roaming around a mall in Pretoria as they stood in a queue to use the ATMs

Social media users classified the rat and shared their thoughts in a thread of 7.5K comments

South Africans were stunned by the now-viral TikTok video of a giant rat sniffing around a bank.

South Africans were stunned by a dog-sized rat roaming a bank. Image: @itz.juniorcalvin

Bystanders were taken aback by the size of the pest and filmed its every move as it searched for an exit.

SA reacts to get terrified of giant rat in bank

South African citizens waiting to use the ATM were frightened by a puppy-sized rat that invaded their space. The animal roamed the bank, sniffing and searching for the nearest exit.

The gent suggested that the creature was from the notorious township of Alexandra:

"Rats from Alexandra have relocated."

The chap was in complete disbelief of the size of the rat and took out his phone to record it:

"That is most definitely not a rat, never."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi classifies giant rat in viral TikTok

Social media users were rocked by the rat's size and commented:

@Katlego Chimpini459 explained:

"People saying capybara not realising we live in SA."

@Catherine🎀guessed:

"Isn't that a hyrax?"

@muano budeli said:

"Capybara's are found in South America, that's a rat."

@BraT joked:

"The owner was told it would go to the bank and get money for him."

@Kgomotso Gumede said:

"My soul would literally leave my body."

@kim mthethwa wondered:

"How do people know the names of different rats?"

@Gugu was stunned:

"Finally, see 'Igundwane lemali' I always thought it was a myth."

@LillianMarks shared:

"We don't need normal house cats. We need tigers and lions to hunt these mutant rodents."

@mo was mortified:

"I'm sure it fights back and has grown immunity to rate."

