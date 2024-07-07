A TikTok video shows a man who opened a bag of flour and made a concerning reveal that went viral

The clip posted on TikTok shows that there was something in the bag of flour,r and many people were mortified

Netizens reacted to the TikTopk video showing what the man found in his bag of flour at home

A TikTok video shows the moment a man found something living inside his food. The man was about to use a flour bag when he realised something was afoot.

A man in a TikTok video filmed the moment he found a rat in a bag of flour. Image:@zimdancehall93

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's discovery received thousands of likes. People were disturbed after seeing what the man found inside a bag of flour.

Man finds vermin in flour

In a TikTok video posted by. @zimdancehall93 A man had a 5 kg of a flower on the floor. He rustled around the packaging and coaxed out a rat. Watch the TikTok video below

Rat in bag of flour mortifies SA

Many people were amused by the video of the rat encounter. People commented on the TikTok video cracking jokes. Read the comments by peeps below:

Cboshy said:

"After I flour niyenzen?."

Boity_mellow commented:

"'Amagwinya wa la amnandi kakhulu today' nako eo the secret ingredient ke gundi le moroto wa haye."

Thembi Theona wrote:

"The reason why I don't like buying amagwinya on the street."

spinyora joked:

"The minute you said yewena done deal."

Mandisa_Ngcobo asked:

"Manje nizowu lahla wonke noma loHalf ongaphezul kphel. (Will you throw the whole bag away.)"

