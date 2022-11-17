Sneaky Dad Pours Bag of Flour on the Floor as Mom Vacuums and Frames Baby for the Mess in Funny Viral Video
- A video of a mom catching her son with spilt flour on the floor as she cleans has gone viral online
- The footage posted on TikTok, shows the mother vacuuming before the dad makes the mess from behind her and frames the boy
- Social media users were left amused by the prank and wondered whether the mom ever found out the truth
One sneaky dad got his toddler in some trouble with his momma after playing an underhanded prank on her.
A video posted on TikTok by user @gabrieladasiilva shows the mother busy vacuuming the floor in the dining area before the little boy and dad walk into the room behind her.
The dad proceeds to pour flour on the floor and hand over the packet to the boy and sneaks away.
Video of white girl dancing to amapiano while bae makes impressive movements in the back, has people clapping
The mother soon turns around to see the child playing with the mess on the floor and approaches him to take away the packet of flour.
Poor mom, we can only wonder whether she ever learned the truth behind who really caused the mess.
Check out the funny video and the comments below:
Christopher Tmboa Re commented:
“Baby looking in the other direction pointing says, not me mom.”
Ajmwansa said:
“Bad manners dad.”
Dadslistening responded:
“That is funny but it ain’t right.”
Ak replied:
“Let's hope she didn't see this on TitTok!.”
Stephanieschultink wrote:
“The way the kid looked. to mom dad the mess and mom again .”
Oliver commented:
“The baby understood the assignment .”
@nacara responded:
“Try this on African mom , you'll see her kungfu tactis .”
In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of two children being reprimanded by the furious mom left South African netizens laughing out loud.
The video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two children crying loudly as their mother questions who spilled medicine on the floor between the two of them.
They respond by crying and pointing at each other as their mom continues to shout at them. The mother tells them to clean up the mess. The girl child is heard telling her mother that she is pretty and is a princess, presumably in an effort to avoid a hiding or gain her mother’s forgiveness.
