A viral TikTok video shows a man taking care of rats that had taken over a building

The video of the building where a man was delivering food for a big colony of rodents was a hit

Online users were horrified by the TikTok video of the gent who was at work tending to the rats

A TikTok video shows a man dealing with a lot of rats. In the clip, it looked like the man was responsible for taking care of them.

A TikTok video shows a man feeding rats that were in a building. Image: @titifity

Source: TikTok

The video by the man was a viral hit all over the world and got over 80 000 likes. The way thousands of people, including South Africa, found the video of rats.

Men takes care of rat colony.

In a TikTok video by @titifity, a man opened a door to reveal a room full of a colony of rodents. The building looked like it was overtaken by large rats

In the clip, he was throwing the rodents food, and they were running as they fed. Watch the video:

South Africans amazed by video of rats

The video of the rats was an international hit. Some South Africans commented on the video. Read the comments below:

lizzyvilakazi said:

"Ohh Jesus Christ, may you please come to Mzansi, especially eJozi and collect your food, we have a lot, and we don't need it."

Matshakge Mamogobo

"Ke etla ka aliphirimi. (I am brining rat poison)"

Mphoroza added:

"A ona anyaka petrol."

MaThusi replied:

"Yoh gijima sisi safa bo!"

mitch_palmares speculated:

"They believe that rats are the re-incarnated relatives who have died."

