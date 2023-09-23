A brave young girl has become a viral sensation for saving her family from a rat that was loose in their home

The girl is seen in a TikTok video trapping the rat with a shoe on its tail and capturing it in a plastic bag

Mzansi people praised the girl for her fearlessness and admired her nerves of steel that very few people possess

A young girl caught a rat in her house and became a viral sensation. Image: @phakamanene2

Source: TikTok

A girl named Banoyolo is on everyone's lips on TikTok. She showed great courage by capturing a rat that had her mother and her younger sibling screaming and crying.

Her mother @phakamanene2 posted the TikTok video showing Banoyolo in action.

Rat trap video goes viral

Many people are terrified of rats and can't stand the sight of them. However, more than 1,2 million TikTokkers were glued to the video of Banoyolo getting rid of the rat like a pro. The clip got 114,000 likes and over 6,000 comments.

Fearless girl shocks TikTok users

Many viewers hailed her as a hero and said her guts were admirable. Some compared her to John Wick while others said she deserved to appear in the hit series Shaka iLembe.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises girl who caught a rat

Read some of the comments below:

@lindelwavundisa stated:

"Banoyolo iLembe."

@amandanhangombe mentioned:

"Banoyolo is my kinda girl, ngifuna ukufana naye."

@tlo_tl00 wrote:

"Search up fearless and her name is there."

@busisiwevilakazi commented:

"Kids are born fearless. We model or teach them fear. Well done mommy for highlighting how brave she is. She is my role model."

@Davie_28 posted:

"The only girl that deserves to say indoda must."

@Dibakiso_Pat added:

"Banoyolo deserves to be a character on iShaka."

@tamish said:

"Let’s give that child an award. "

@Phile_Mo asked:

"Are you guys sure Banoyolo isn't the one who trained John Wick?"

