Online user Musa Khawula has caused a stir on Twitter after revealing that Forex trader Themba Selahle, aka Grootman, has gotten back together with his bae

According to reports, Grootman had dumped Gcinile Thwala after she asked strangers to settle her bill while out recently

In an unexpected turn of events it appears the two are back together and have rekindled their love, leaving Saffas very confused

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After trending over their public break up recently, it seems Themba Selahle, popularly known as Grootman, and Gcinile Thwala are back together.

Forex trader Grootman is rumoured to be back with his bae Gcinile Thwala. Image: @khawula_musa / Twitter

Source: Twitter

This is after entertainment reporter Musa Khawula posted a tweet with photos of the two lovebirds. The tweet’s caption reads:

“Gcinile Thwala and Grootman have rekindled their relationship.”

The couple got peeps talking after Grootman reportedly dumped Gcinile after they got matching tattoos. Gcinile had also tattooed Grootman's name on her chest.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It was reported that the Forex Trader dumped and unfollowed his girlfriend Gcinile for asking strangers to settle her bill while she was out with her friends.

Online users have been left with questions and confusion with some even saying the breakup was staged - but why? The question begs. Here are some peeps’ reactions to the unexpected post:

@asandamaswazi reacted:

“Drinking water is everything.”

@rainbows_jellie wrote:

“Nothing was rekindled they just never broke up, let’s refocus on him scamming people because this worked well to make us forget.”

@thicknsavage said:

“I honestly think it was for clout. Or it could be that she threatened him because she knows him too well.”

@vhahangweletsh3 commented:

“2022 I don't want to know anything about people's mjolo cos woow am embarrassed.”

@Matema_ commented:

“This is proof to Phuma ezindabeni za bantu until they invite you into their business. Ladies 5: 2 Gents.”

@zandilisous wrote:

“When you always drink water and mind your business and not bothered.”

@Motown_Peter

“Was the breakup a publicity stunt? Bad publicity is better than no publicity theory! Just so they are relevant! Lemme mind my business.”

Grootman and Gcinile’s relationship ends in tears, SA slams public relationships

Briefly News previously reported that Forex Trader Themba Selahle, aka Grootman, dumped his bae Gcinile Thwala. Their relationship ended in tears even after the makeup artist tattooed Grootman's name on her body.

Their public breakup was trending on social media since Grootman posted a snap of his new bae on his timeline. According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Grootman even unfollowed Gcinile on her socials after she allegedly asked strangers to settle her drinks bill.

Musa also shared on Twitter that the social media influencer and Grootman also have matching tattoos.

Source: Briefly News