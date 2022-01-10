Grootman and Gcinile Thwala's relationship has ended and Mzansi peeps slammed public relationships after the news of the couple's breakup broke

Grootman and his bae used to serve couple goals on their timelines when they were still madly in love

Social media users have shared mixed opinions on the breakup because Gcinile even tattooed Grootman's name near her shoulder

Forex Trader Themba Selahle, aka Grootman ,has dumped his bae Gcinile Thwala. Their relationship ended in tears even after the makeup artist tattooed Grootman's name on her body.

Their public breakup has been trending on social media since Grootman posted a snap of his new bae on his timeline. According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Grootman even unfollowed Gcinile on her socials after she allegedly asked strangers to settle her bill.

Musa also shared on Twitter that the social media influencer and Grootman also have matching tattoos.

Peeps took to his timeline to share mixed reactions to his post. Many of them said tattooeing a partner's name is wrong, especially if the couple is not married.

@Iam_VickyWOG said:

"As much as it ended, this hun will sure have good memories about this gent and how he spoiled her rotten. With this guy she never lacked anything and he really showed the world that he loved her. He showed her off. How I wish every woman could experience what she had with him."

@Leeuw_lsg wrote:

"This thing of getting same tattoos is a wrong move, so what happens when you break up?"

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"One thing about men. They don't like stupid women."

@Keolebogile_K said:

"One thing about that other gender, abana ndaba, they embarrass you, move on like you never existed. Sis cover up the tattoo and start healing go lokile."

@sibabalooo_m added:

"Gcinile should've seen this coming though. I mean it's the same thing that happened to Karabo. They say the same way you get in is the same way you get out."

