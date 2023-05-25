Reality TV star Babalwa Mneno recently bought a luxury vehicle, causing speculation about her occupation and how she could afford it

Rumours circulated, suggesting that Mneno was involved in an escort service or worked as a madame for Sandton slay queens, Mneno has previously denied these stories

Bbalwa's supporters defended her, stating that she earns her money as a model and reality star

Babalwa Mneno's luxury vehicle purchase has opened up speculation over what she does for a living. Images: @nlackbarbielish

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and model, Babalwa Mneno received a flurry of speculative questions over her occupation after she reportedly bought herself a luxury vehicle.

Babalwa Mneno has bought herself a luxurious Bentley

A picture of Mneno seemingly celebrating her new whip has made rounds on the net. In the pic, Babalwa can be seen wearing the biggest smile while standing in front of her brand-new Bentley.

The post left South Africans wondering about what line of work Mneno is engaged in that can afford such an expensive gift. Some fans brought up the old rumour that Babalwa was involved in an escort service. According to TimesLIVE, Twitter detectives deduced that Mneno was a madame for Sandton slay queens, a story she would later dismiss.

Online discussion ensued as Mzansi debated over Mneno's occupation

@MissTinah_M shared the snap of Mneno, with the question:

"What does she do for a living? "

The post opened up a discussion over government-linked blessers, slay queens and rich foreigners who sponsor the lifestyles of young women in South Africa. Others defended Mneno stating that she makes her money as a model and reality star.

@Dimmyadore commented:

"Pimps young girls."

@Expo16864921 said:

"Once saw her with Naija boys at Blackdoor Sandton. These okes had these types of whips parked out front. Immediately made the link. Saze safa amaNaijela bakiti."

@Les_x_Lie_sa said:

"She is a housewife."

@Sindi_Khorombi said:

"Now let's not pretend Barbs is broke. Miss ma'am has been hustling since I was in primary school. Even got an acting gig on Showmax Nigeria recently."

