A woman from Johannesburg posted a video exhibiting a collection of expensive cars, and Mzansi had to weigh in

The video has almost 9,000 likes, which has prompted a heated debate about her phone's camera quality.

Several defended the woman, arguing that people should stop disrespecting her blessings

Johannesburg Woman gets Mzansi talking over her amazing car collection. Images: @mrs_avi5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg mother of five has caused quite a stir on TikTok after she posted a video flexing her car collection.

Mrs Twani shared a video showing off her cars and how they serve her family. Her husband's work vehicle is a Ford Ranger. The V-Class Mercedes Benz is used to transport the family.

There is also a black Porsche that is her husband's 'toy' and an Audi, but she doesn't know its purpose.

The young mum titled the video:

"Choosing a car to drive today"

Mzansi divided over Big Baller who flexes car collection

People were impressed by the massive car collection, saying they wished they had her problems: choosing what car to drive for the day.

Here are some of the comments:

Koketso Kaysee Mataboga said:

"Me choosing which shoes I'm walking with today."

Barbie said:

"I pray to be like you someday, this is something to flex about."

France Iv said:

"People with money don't care about latest phones mostly, but poor people do."

JosieM said:

"Yhooo, I'm sure you also choose where to sleep in the house."

Twenty1 commented:

"People talking about phone camera and there's over 1,5 mill worth of cars. Blacks, niyamangaza."

But with success comes haters, and they were more concerned about her video quality:

pinkblack9610 commented:

"Not to be rude, you are choosing cars but the phone not phoning (camera quality) must be a Hisense."

Mbali_Jack said:

"Camera quality is not sure."

Austinbabydaddy said:

"But phone camera doesn't qualify the cars. Lovely cars though."

In stories related to people doing well for themselves, Briefly News reported about a man living in Cape Town who flexed his luxury car and bike collection.

Mzansi was stunned by his impressive collection, with many claiming it was their house too.

Some peeps were convinced that it was a car dealership.

