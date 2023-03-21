A young lady went on social media to share what she had achieved since the start of 2023

The recent graduate bought herself a car and a brand new apartment, flexing big money moves

Peeps were impressed by all her achievements at such a young age which has been achieved in such a short space of time

You lady wins big since graduating, lands dream job, new place and car. Images: @vuyelwa_qayiso/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young lady named Vuyelwa Qayiso got Mzansi talking after posting a video on TikTok showcasing all her wins for 2023. The post, which has since gone viral with over 320K views, showed how blessed she was since graduating from Wits University with her Master's in Commerce.

If that was not impressive enough, the young beauty graduated a Cum Laude, which means she passed her course with distinction.

Since graduating, Vuyelwa has bought an out-of-the-box black Mercedes-Benz, a brand-new apartment, and a job at Deloitte, a leading global provider of audit and assurance and other related services.

The young lady captioned the video:

"Blessed."

Mzansi is impressed by young lady making boss moves

People throughout the country were impressed by all her achievements, praising her for accomplishing so much in such a short space of time.

Here are some of the comments below:

faith.mld said:

"These are the kinda vlogs that push us to do better guys, yoh."

Tshiddy Malatse commented:

"I've always dreamed of working at Deloitte, but God had other plans."

915SHA said:

"The side of TikTok I love - girls winning right."

Denise Darden said:

"I love to see black women winning."

