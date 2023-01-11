A young lady has taken to social media to showcase what she has been able to achieve in life so far

The hardworking woman appreciated God for making her so successful against all odds

The high-achiever was able to buy a new car for her father, bought a house and another interesting feat

A hard-working lady has celebrated her wonderful achievements in life in a clip posted on social media.

In a TikTok video, the sis listed some of her milestones, which included buying a car for her father and bagging a new job.

The young woman has achieved so much. Image: @favourolaedo/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok clip, the woman, identified as 'Favourolaedo', also noted that she acquired a new house.

The young lady appreciated God for making all her wins possible, noting that there is nothing He cannot do.

Social media users proud of young go-getter woman

Netizens marvelled at the young lady's feats and prayed for the same blessings to be brought into their lives.

Watch the video below:

Here are some top reactions from TikTok peeps:

Cynthia_Godwin said:

"Congratulations. May God Almighty be praised and glorified forever, Amen."

BlessGold added:

"Just this year? Wow. God is great! Congratulations, baby girl."

Giftraphael2 wished her well:

"Congratulations, dear. It can only be God. More to achieve this year."

user9019276593030 wrote:

"Congratulations, dear, I receive from your blessings."

Jiggy_lawyer stated:

"Congratulations. More blessings this year."

