A hard-working industrial engineer from Gauteng is enjoying the fruits of her dedication and took to social media to post some great news

The determined sis shared a pic of her new place, explaining that the Lord and her hard work helped her reach success

LinkedIn peeps left the engineer a ton of congratulatory messages and urged her to keep the space clean

A dedicated industrial engineer from Pretoria in Gauteng is setting social media ablaze with some fantastic news about a personal milestone.

Kgomotso Phale is proud of her place. Image: Kgomotso Phale/LinkedIn.

The lovely lady posted a picture of her new space, showing off the keys to her pozzie and some cool appliances.

In a LinkedIn post, Kgomotso Phale, who studied industrial engineering at the Tshwane University of Technology, said the Lord and her hard work made the achievement possible:

Her post was captioned:

“To new beginnings. As I and the Lord, we are hard at work.”

Congratulations poured in for the determined babe, with some peeps urging her to take care of her place:

Rirhandzu Precious Baloyi said:

“Congratulations, Kgomotso.”

Sen Ame wished her well:

“Congratulations. I wish you a perfect new beginning!”

Betty Khanyeza encouraged her to keep the place neat:

“Congratulations. Keep it nice and tidy as mama taught you.”

Singabenkosi Xulu added:

“Hard work pays off. I formally congratulate you on your new house.”

Paidamoyo Benhura wrote:

“Wow, l can live in a place like this. Congratulations, Kgomotso Phale.”

Tladi M reacted:

“Enjoy your blessings, Kgomotso.”

Nobesuthu Mahlangu noted:

“Love this. Congratulations!”

Linda S remarked:

“Oh wow, congratulations, my dear.”

20-year-old Pretoria-based entrepreneur purchases R900k lux apartment, Mzansi praise young babe’s moves

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old young lady is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing an apartment worth R900k.

The hard-working woman is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at the Tswane University of Technology.

Mzansi netizens were incredibly impressed with the go-getter and congratulated her in the comment section of a post shared on Facebook.

