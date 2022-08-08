A lady appreciated her aunt in a sentimental Facebook post in honour of Women's Day and sent a shout-out for sticking by her

In celebration of the special day, Sindi KaZanele Ngobese counted her blessings, saying her dear aunt is the reason she was able to get her master's degree

Sindi says even when she was ungrateful, "Mamkhulu" persevered with raising her with infinite patience

Sindi KaZanele Ngobese not only has beauty and brains but a heart full of gratitude for her aunt. Sindi took to Facebook to wish "Mamkhulu" a happy Women's Day in a heartfelt social media post.

Sindi KaZanele Ngobese posted a heartfelt message in celebration of her aunt on Women's Day. Image: Sindi KaZanele Ngobese/Facebook

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Sindi praised her aunt for never leaving her side. She appreciates that throughout life's tribulations, her beloved aunty always came through for her.

said in her post in the I'mStaying group on Facebook:

"As we celebrate Women's Month, my love goes to mamkhulu (Aunt)."

Reflecting from where it all started to where they are today, a grateful Sindi wrote:

"Even when I was ungrateful, she was and still very patient with me."

Sindi KaZanele Ngobese women's day post to her aunty. Image: Sindi KaZanele Ngobese/Facebook

She gave praise to her "mamkhulu" for raising her sister's child and acknowledged that it may not have been an easy task for her.

The indebted neice wrote:

"Today I have a master's degree because of her love and support. I love her more than life itself."

Her social media friends were touched by the genuine tribute and proudly took to the comment section with congratulatory messages on Sindi's accomplishment, also sending "Mamkhulu" best wishes.

Dudu Mbatha-Manyane said:

"Wow, Sindi, this is so beautiful, pure attitude of gratitude. May the Lord God Almighty bless you and your aunt abundantly. May He also grant you the grace to be what you have also learned from your aunt. Congratulations also on your achievements. You go, girl."

Desiree Pieterse commented:

"Congratulations! Your aunt is definitely proud of you and she is a piece of gold that you should always treasure."

Charmaine Reid said:

"Congratulations on your master's and well done to your aunty. It sure is a challenge to raise your own, let alone someone else's."

Zuleika Essa reacted:

"Amazing! Strong women build strong women! #ShareTheLove #ImStaying"

