Award-winning singer and songwriter shared an update on her wealth with her millions of fans and followers

The star, who suffered a stroke while in Germany a few months ago, posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram page

She announced that she is getting better with time and she can actually sing, but her speech is still affected

Lira has updated her fans on her health since suffering a stroke that affected her speech a few months ago. The singer had Mzansi praying for her when she revealed that she fell ill while in Germany.

Lira has shared an update on her health after suffering a stroke with a heartwarming video. Image: @miss_lira.

Source: Instagram

The star has been keeping her millions of followers up to date on her journey to recovery, which she admitted hasn't been easy. Fans have shared concerns over the singer's career, which they feared may be affected by the stroke.

According to TimesLIVE, Lira headed to her Instagram page to share a sweet video announcing to fans that she is getting better and singing already. In the video, Lira can be seen singing alongside the talented Mzansi Youth Choir. She said she can now sing, but her speech is still affected; she captioned the video:

"During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring @mycsoweto . Speech challenging but I can still sing."

The star's fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section to celebrate with her.

@kellykhumaloza said:

"This makes me so happy, Father thank you, Thank you for showing up for her and I know you will continue to show up until she’s fully recovered. ❤️"

@minniedlamini added:

"My Queen sooooo happy for you ❤️."

@thenjiwecomedy commented:

"This video makes me so happy. So good to see you back doing your thing God is great."

@keikantsemangdambuza wrote:

"This makes me soooo happy. Earlier this week I was saying to my colleagues that I wish I could call Lira to find out how she is doing..... Sooo happ6. Glory be to God."

