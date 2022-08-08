Lesego, Thapelo Mokoena's wife, took to Instagram to celebrate her second son Reko's academic success as a child with a speech impediment

This prompted the mother of two to speak openly about her journey, which she claims has been difficult for everyone in the Mokoena family

Netizens have since flocked to the emotional post to leave heartfelt comments for the Mokoena family

Thapelo Mokoena’s wife, Lesego, has gotten candid about her journey as a mom of a child with a speech impediment. Image: @lesego_tshepang

Lesego, the entrepreneur and wife of actor Thapelo Mokoena, has spoken out about the difficult times she has faced as a mother of a child with speech difficulties.

Taking to Instagram, Lesego shared a lengthy post in which she details her experiences and struggles with her second son, Reko. This was to commemorate his son's improved academic results.

"To any other parent this might be great feedback but not earth-shattering stuff. But for us this absolutely earth-shattering. Almost unbelievable."

The mother of two said that the Mokoena family worked hard to get Reko to where he is today. Lesego expressed that she was constantly researching on the internet. The businesswoman had braced herself for any diagnosis from the numerous doctors she had sought help from, reports TshisaLIVE.

“At that point I really didn't know what to do, but what I knew was what not to do. I was not going to sit back and hope for the best. I was not going to put the responsibility solely in the doctor's, teacher's and therapist's hands."

Mzansi's heartfelt comments to the Mokoenas

@joannereyneke said:

"I told you all those years ago that he's IQ is probably gonna be ridiculousness ridiculously high!!! Genius level. Well Done Mom and Dad and Son❤️"

@akhomayatula wrote:

"❤️❤️ Amen. What a beautiful testimony"

@joenkosi011 shared:

"Reko , the sweetest, smartest, kindest young man I know… proud of him Thank you to his lovely parents for showing & giving all their love ❤️"

@sanentuli posted:

"May God continue to equip you with all that you will ever need to raise your precious boys friends ❤️"

@journey2wholeness_liz commented:

"Wow! What a testimony. It is definitely a journey Well Done to you as a family and the Team supporting you "

@pontshomaduna added:

"Well done to you parents. Thank you for sharing your beautiful story "

