Mohale Motaung has declared himself single on social media by expressing interest in a handsome man

The Twitter user posted a photo of himself, which clearly stirred up Mohale's attention and prompted him to respond to his tweet

Netizens have reacted to Mohale's tweet with hilarious comments, and some have figured out why the media personality has a crush on the guy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mohale Motaung is looking for love after his failed marriage to Somizi Mhlongo. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Media personality Mohale Motaung, took to Twitter to indirectly confirm that he is still available.

Mohale shared the following on Twitter:

Motaung used the platform's quote tweet feature to show shameless interest in Twitter user @MandisaSamo, who shared a photo of himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On Twitter, @MandisaSamo posted the following:

Netizens' reaction to Mohale's quoted tweet

@latticiaseshoen said:

"Mohale kea go rata ne pls (Mohale I love you but).... stand up...stand up.... "

@Bonginkocy_m wrote:

"Lmao get him!"

@ApheMakhanya shared:

"stand up!!!"

@Temptingtony__ added:

"Stay on the floor Mohale I’m coming to kneel right next to you sista wife"

Mohale was previously married to Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, with whom he has been involved in an ongoing divorce battle. Motaung even aired a tell-all show called Mohale: On The Record that detailed the pair's allegedly abusive relationship.

Ever since the premiere of Mohale: On The Record, SomG has flocked to an island getaway to unwind. Mohale is reportedly also having a good time in Cape Town.

Mohale denies demanding 50% of Somizi’s assets, Mzansi reacts: “I don’t believe Mohale on this one”

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung is willing to go to any length to clear his name following accusations made by his estranged husband Somizi. His tell-all show Mohale: On The Record premiered today and has been trending all morning due to new revelations.

Ever since they announced their divorce in August 2021, the two parties have levelled serious accusations against each other. Somizi has been alleged of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Mohale was accused of demanding 50% of SomG's estate.

In the tell-all show, Mohale asserted that Somizi had lied and that he had not requested any of Somizi's assets. According to Mohale, he wanted his clothes, which Mzansi saw Somizi pack on his reality show Living the Dream With Somizi but never received. Somizi was also supposed to buy a new car for Mohale after he intentionally damaged his Audi A3 on 18 November 2018, as seen on the documents provided in the tell-all.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News