Media personality Mohale Motaung has posted on Instagram that he is on vacation in Cape Town

This follows the premiere of his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record , which caused a stir on the internet after new details emerged

Motaung's followers have flocked to his timeline to comment on his stunning photos from his trip to Mzansi's breathtaking city

Mohale is on vacation following his tell-all show, 'Mohale: On The Record' causing a frenzy on social media. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung has decided to visit Cape Town to cool off after the timeline began to heat up following his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record.

Taking to Instagram, Mohale shared a picture of himself dressed from head to toe in an angelic white attire. He was having a quiet and relaxing evening while sipping red wine. The media personality appears unconcerned about the opinions of others after his controversial tell-all show.

On his Instagram, Mohale shared the following:

Somizi, his estranged husband and media personality, also fled the heat. He is on vacation with the contentious couple Mihlali Ndamase and her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.

After being put on the spot last night, SomG has also been posting nonstop on social media. He's been getting dragged by netizens following new revelations about his failed marriage to Mohale.

Somizi posted the following on Instagram:

Mohale's followers react to his magnetic post

@Mpho63683282 said:

"You have a beautiful heart Mohale and you deserve better. Kudos to you for walking away from toxic relationships."

@annemar13589601 wrote:

"All the signs of controlling were very clear in your wedding special.One could tell something was off thanks for sharing your story. I was very touched after watching yesterday"

@Miss_matshidiso replied:

"He honestly didn't look happy at that wedding I thought maybe he was scared pela he was a baby "

@bbyGIRLBey commented:

"Wine not vele babe ? you look beautiful & at peace ( finally). We believe you & one day that man’s day will come . Have a lovely day."

@BrieNkabo shared:

"White was meant for you.. You were meant for white ❤️❤️❤️"

@sharconiaS1 posted:

"Am proud of you dawg"

@teddypartyafterparty also said:

"Spoke so calm and collected just dishing out facts enjoy wine o'clock"

@golden_olive90 also wrote:

"After last night? Most definitely "

@quintion_reloaded added:

"It's giving Madame. It giving mayor. "

Mohale denies demanding 50% of Somizi’s assets, Mzansi reacts: “I don’t believe Mohale on this one”

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung is willing to go to any length to clear his name following accusations made by his estranged husband Somizi. His tell-all show Mohale: On The Record premiered today and has been trending all morning due to new revelations.

Ever since they announced their divorce in August 2021, the two parties have levelled serious accusations against each other. Somizi has been alleged of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Mohale was accused of demanding 50% of SomG's estate.

In the tell-all show, Mohale asserted that Somizi had lied and that he had not requested any of Somizi's assets. According to Mohale, he wanted his clothes, which Mzansi saw Somizi pack on his reality show Living the Dream With Somizi but never received. Somizi was also supposed to buy a new car for Mohale after he intentionally damaged his Audi A3 on 18 November 2018, as seen on the documents provided in the tell-all.

Source: Briefly News