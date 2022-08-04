Somizi took to Instagram to brag about his trip with Mihlali and her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe, who have been in the spotlight due to their rumoured wedding this weekend

This follows his estranged husband Mohale's tell-all show, Mohale: On The Record , in which he revealed new juicy details about their failed marriage

Netizens have taken to social media to react to Somgaga's unexpected vacation during the time when Mohale is airing their dirty laundry

Somizi's timeline has been flooded with beautiful photos from his tropical vacation. He tagged along with Mihlali and bae Leeroy Sidambe, who have come under fire on Twitter for flaunting their relationship after Mihlali was accused of being a home wrecker.

Somizi is living it up on an island vacation with Mihlali and Leeroy Ndamase. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Clearly, things getting heated on Somizi's side too following Mohale's tell-all show Mohale; On the Record, SomG and the couple decided to cool off by the beach.

Despite the backlash he's receiving on social media, the Idols SA judge has posted videos showcasing his stylish outfits and the lovely island. On Instagram, Somizi shared the following:

Netizens' reaction to Somizi's string of posts

@LMakhetloane said:

"I think some of us were born to accompany abo Somizi here on earth. The difference between Somizi's ancestors and mine is that his ancestors PASSED AWAY and my ancestors DIED. Now I know the difference between PASSED AWAY and DIED "

@Malemela94 wrote:

"Having freedom that he fought for. Sarafina."

@This_Sisi posted:

"What a waste of a good Island! Go do some watersports man! Go have some cocktails. Go in the ocean!"

@Takalani210 shared:

"Abo sarafina are like us in those places, taking pictures everywhere while the residents are just chilled nje and looking at the people from Motherland excited to be in exile!"

@MDIMA64526158 replied:

"Wild Coast, Margate, Port Edward, and the whole coastline of the South coast looks way better than these places they pay thousands to visit."

@itsKhanyikayi_1 commented:

"Imagine going to such a beautiful place only to come back to stress….Som Som will need a year off after this vacation "

@WinnieD_SA added:

"He is really enjoying his pension time SBWL "

Source: Briefly News