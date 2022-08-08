Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram has been flooded with stunning photos of her tropical vacation with bae Leeroy Sidambe

However, netizens have decided to mize the fact that she is having fun and started digging for more information on the couple

After learning that Leeroy took Mihlali to the resort he allegedly visited with his wife Maryjane in 2018, many people believe she is being used as a rebound

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mihlali Ndamase has been slammed for going on vacation with an alleged married man, Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @MusaKhawula and @mihlalii_n

Source: UGC

Mihlali Ndamase and her bae businessman, Leeroy Sidambe, are on vacation. Somizi, a media personality, and Idols SA judge joined the extravagant vacation.

According to the stunner, taking time off does not include a social media hiatus. She has been sharing many beautiful photos from her tropical vacation. While SA peeps are facing winter, Mihlali is sunbathing and relaxing on yacht rides.

Mihlali has shared the following content-worthy pictures and videos on Instagram:

Keeping a close eye on the couple's social media accounts, netizens noticed Leeroy took Mihlali to the resort he went to with his wife Maryjane Sidambe in 2018 to celebrate his birthday. On Twitter, controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the following:

Netizens' reactions to the shocking claims

@Duanny_P said:

"Yohhh noo leeroy is giving me a movie where the wife passed away and now the husband wants a woman who he can make a replica of his wife. This is too deep and its not even funny"

@vertigo1640 wrote:

"Haibo so Mihlali is actually Maryjane lite"

@Tash53616131 shared:

"Yoh Mihlali is re living Mary Jane's life. Mihlali is a rebound, and this man is either trying to use Mihlali as a weapon to get to Maryjane. Or this guy is recreating Maryjane in Mihlali. I'm sure he didn't even change beddings and how he wants his head sucked. Because there's no way."

@tseepati commented:

"Clearly, Leeroy misses his wife, I mean almost everything he does for mimi he did it before with his wife. Screams a broken man who is hurting."

@Isaviteka1962 also said:

"So he's banned from going to places he once went to with his ex? This man is rich, he probably went to half of the nice places you can think of. So where is he suppose to vacation no mimi? E konka?"

@Chantel42262721 replied:

"I think Leeroy needs to heal guys. I know this kind of man. I rejected being used as a scapegoat by a man who was in a process of divorce. Now he is happy back with his wife. This kind of man never leaves but use you. It’s sad."

@Shirlez added:

"You have to be really desperate for love to not want to create your own memories at a new location."

Somizi shares stunning snaps and videos of his Lavish vacation on a tropical island

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi's timeline has been flooded with beautiful photos from his tropical vacation. He tagged along with Mihlali and bae Leeroy Sidambe, who have come under fire on Twitter for flaunting their relationship after Mihlali was accused of being a home wrecker.

Clearly, things getting heated on Somizi's side too following Mohale's tell-all show Mohale: On the Record, SomG and the couple decided to cool off by the beach.

Despite the backlash he's receiving on social media, the Idols SA judge has posted videos showcasing his stylish outfits and the lovely island.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News