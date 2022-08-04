Former reality star Mohale Motaung has dropped the biggest bombshell, silencing everyone who mocked him for allegedly wanting half of Somizi's asset

Motaung revealed in a Showmax documentary titled Mohale: On The Record that he has never demanded half of his estranged husband Somizi's assets

Netizens reacted quickly to the new revelation, with some believing Mohale and others saying there's something fishy about Mohale

Mohale Motaung is willing to go to any length to clear his name following accusations made by his estranged husband Somizi. His tell-all show Mohale: On The Record premiered today and has been trending all morning due to new revelations.

Mohale says Somizi was the one who suggested a division of the joint estate. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi

Ever since they announced their divorce in August 2021, the two parties have levelled serious accusations against each other. Somizi has been alleged of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Mohale was accused of demanding 50% of SomG's estate.

In the tell-all show, Mohale asserted that Somizi had lied and that he had not requested any of Somizi's assets. According to Mohale, he wanted his clothes, which Mzansi saw Somizi pack on his reality show Living the Dream With Somizi but never received. Somizi was also supposed to buy a new car for Mohale after he intentionally damaged his Audi A3 on 18 November 2018, as seen on the documents provided in the tell-all.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the following on Twitter:

The claims sparked a debate online, but things got heated on the timeline when Mohale said SomG was the one who suggested the division of the joint estate.

Mzansi's mixed reaction to Mohale's claims

@mizzzidc said:

"So he got married for the sake of getting the pay cut? Very calculative. For me, he just admitted to being there to scam him."

@IcebergDru wrote:

'This whole Mohale and Somizi thing is boring now"

@Thee_mademoisel shared:

"So Somizi asked Mamkhize to hook him up with her sharks for clout mxm. Mohale I dlala ka rena hle."

@OslinaM commented:

"Yho so those boxes were just for content nje his producers did him dirty because now Mohale is spilling the beans, will SomSom be canceled for being physical and emotionally abusive towards MO or he's just a fave that'll get away with it?"

@Thebaddie02 also said:

"I believe Mohale's story however I don't believe that he didn't want the 50% ... lapho i think he is also not telling the truth."

@Allen88Yuri posted:

"You come with nothing but you wanna go with something like really "

@Sizzle_Diva also wrote:

"Where are those boxes Kante weeh school me pls so the money for the wedding he wants it back kanjani ‍♀️"

@SinoxoloNxoLele replied:

"I don’t believe Mohale on this one"

@Xole_25 added:

"After watching this show I believe Mohale #MohaleOTR"

