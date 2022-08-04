Mohale Motaung's tell-all titled Mohale: On the Record has premiered on Showmax this Thursday, 4 August

In the interview, Somizi Mhlongo's former lover speaks about their failed marriage and the alleged abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of SomG

Mohale also denied that he's demanding 50% of Somizi's estate, adding that all he wants is his clothes and his cut from their wedding special payout

The much-anticipated Mohale: On the Record is now streaming on Showmax. Somizi Mhlongo's former bae discussed their alleged toxic marriage with news anchor Aldrin Sampear.

Mohale Motaung's special ‘Mohale: On the Record’ is now streaming on Showmax. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung and Somizi are going through a messy divorce. In the tell-all special, Mohale puts his side of the story on record after being the topic of discussion on the latest season Living the Dream With Somizi.

Briefly News compiled the top three revelations Mohale Motaung made during his sit down with Aldrin.

1. Not watching Living the Dream With Somizi

During the interview, the media personality shared that he didn't watch the latest season of his estranged hubby's reality show. He was once part of the production when they were still in love. He was surprised when he heard that his name had been mentioned a couple of times in the show as legal docs make it clear that they shouldn't speak about each other on such platforms, reports IOL.

2. Mess up Mohale's "beautiful face"

The star alleged that Somizi Mhlongo was furious when he came back from a work trip. Mohale alleged that SomGaga spilled champagne on him before he allegedly roughed him up. Mohale shared that his former lover's main aim was to mess up his "beautiful face".

"I remember having to cover up my face as the shoes he was wearing were really going to damage my face."

3. 50% of Somizi's assets

Mohale rubbished the claims that he wants half of his ex-bae's assets. He went on to allege that the Idols SA judge is the one who suggested the joint split. Mohale shared that the only things he wants back are his clothes, his damaged vehicle and his share of their wedding special payout.

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer.

The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist"

