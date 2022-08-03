Mohale Motaung, a media personality, has confused his followers by claiming to be a member of the South African Xhosa tribe

Motaung joked about this on Twitter by quoting a tweet from someone who said they loved the Xhosa nation, and replied thanks

Members of the Xhosa tribe who follow Mohale have since flooded his comments section to jokingly support his joke

Mohale Motaung is a Mzansi celebrity who is a member of the South African BaSotho tribe. He completely baffled his fans when he joked that he is from the Xhosa tribe.

Mohale Motaung has interacted with his followers in IsiXhosa after claiming he belongs to the tribe. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Motaung took to Twitter to respond to someone who tweeted about their love for the Tribe and its people. He responded in IsiXhosa as if he were a member of the tribe. Mohale shared the following on Twitter:

Mohale's Xhosa followers, not letting the joke pass them by, played along by asking him questions in IsiXhosa, to which he gladly responded.

@SpitchNzawumbi said:

"You are one of us ke wena. "

@BeshKimMcFaku_2 shared:

"What do you mean Mohale? . What is "we" mntase? "

@tandor88 posted:

"Hahahaha hey Mohale, you are saying with your CHEST Sak’thandi❤️@tandor88"

@WezoSenna wrote:

"Forcing himself onto other tribes, phela on your wedding you were wearing Sotho blankets saying you’re proud Sotho then what happened "

DJ Black Coffee’s son Esona says dad’s fame brings intense pressure after starting his own music career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work. sama28/

Source: Briefly News