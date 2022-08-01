DJ Black Coffee has flown to Greece for a show in SantAnna Mykonos which will happen on 22 August 2022

He announced his departure on Twitter, along with a photo of himself in a fire outfit for his followers

Fans took immediate notice of his shoes, and many have expressed a desire for the same expensive pair

Black Coffee took to Twitter to post a photo of himself on his way to Greece for one of his fire shows.

Netizens are impressed with Black Coffee's shoes after she shared a snap on social media. Image: @realblackcoffe

The DJ is scheduled to perform in SantAnna Mykonos on August 22, 2022, according to RA.com. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Black Coffee Foundation.

We are proud to welcome back recent Grammy winner, Black Coffee for a very exclusive Mykonos play on Monday, August 22nd , Joining him will be Greek DJ / producer Angelos," read an article from RA.com.

After sharing a photo of his stylish outfit, one thing, in particular, caught the attention of netizens. Many of his followers said that they absolutely love his black with black sole shoes. The Grammy-winning DJ was wearing a Louis Vuitton formal dimension Chelsea boot. The shoe costs more than 30,000 South African rands.

Black Coffee shared the following on Twitter:

Netizens's reactions to the pricey shoes

@maverickvaks said:

"That's one shoe I wouldn't mind you donating to me I'm a boot person"

@SnobRSA wrote:

"Do you ever repeat clothes mara grootman?"

@ChameezyP shared:

"Name the shoes!"

@Dumisan15244039 posted:

"Can I have your shoes grootman"

@ZZinyana commented:

"Nice one dress code is on point "

@crescendotseke also said:

"Genius fit."

@Yeezuss also commented:

"Drip king"

