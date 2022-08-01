Controversial music exec Nota Baloyi has shared his honest opinion on Beyoncé's recently released album, Renaissance

The album received rave reviews when it dropped on Friday, but Nota shared that he's not feeling even one track in the project

Kwesta's former manager shared that the only album which is worst than Queen B's project is Drake's Honestly, Nevermind

Nota Baloyi has taken to the timeline to share his honest opinion on Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance. The controversial local music exec is not feeling the superstar's new body of work.

Nota Baloyi has shared that he doesn't like Beyoncés new album. 'Renaissance'. Image: @lavidanota, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Queen B trended when she dropped the new project on Friday, 29 July. After the album dropped, Nota streamed it and took to social media to criticise the album.

According to SAHipHopMag, Kwesta's former manager compared Jay-Z's wife's album to Drake's new house project executive-produced by Black Coffee. Taking to Twitter, he expressed that the only album worse than B's one is the rapper's Honestly, Nevermind.

When fans told him to spin Bey's new album a couple of times before slamming it, Nota Baloyi added:

"I listened a few times actually. Break My Soul didn’t do it for me and the album doesn’t have anything that stands out."

Music lovers took to his comment section to share their own reactions to Beyoncé's album.

@XayBingo wrote:

"Not everyone has good taste."

@ChantelleMasil1 said:

"And not everyone is a visionary and open minded."

@locuscoeruleusx commented:

"In your opinion! There’s easily 4 great songs on there."

@mjoraDj wrote:

"Drake should’ve jumped on the Yanos, listen to what Chris Brown did to that Monalisa song. Masterpiece."

@advocate_of_men added:

"At first I thought Honestly Nevermind wasn't nice, take your time, King. Good things take time."

Source: Briefly News