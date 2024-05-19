Danica Patrick's relationships & dating history: a look at her love life

Danica Patrick's relationships & dating history regularly make news headlines. She is the first woman to win the IndyCar Series race after her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Apart from her flourishing career, the former racer has been famous for having many romantic pursuits.

Thanks to her skills, ambition and perseverance, Danica is among the most successful women in American open-wheel car racing history. While she enjoys her incredible legacy, her love life remains in the spotlight, and she is not shy about it. So, is Danica Patrick married?

Danica Patrick's relationships & dating history

The former NASCAR racer has never avoided discussing her love life and all its complications. Despite being heartbroken several times, she has never given up on love. Instead, she has learned valuable lessons on how to cope with relationships.

This article has Danica Patrick's dating history. Her list of lovers is almost as famous as her NASCAR career.

1. Paul Edward Hospenthal

Paul is an American professional physiotherapist specializing in treating injuries and conditions that impact mobility. He is also a golf trainer for rookies and writes columns for various gold publications.

Danica first met Paul in 2002 after visiting his office for a physiotherapy session after a knee injury she suffered in a yoga session. They married in 2005, but they divorced in 2013.

Despite the heart-breaking split, she did not swear off marriage. In an interview with US Weekly, she joked by saying:

If anyone wants to invite me to a wedding, I'll go because I love weddings. They're the best events ever.

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr. is an American professional stock car racing driver. He was the 2010 NASCAR Nationwide Series Rookie of the Year and the 2023 Daytona 500 winner.

Ricky and Danica started dating in 2012 and later called it quits after being married for five years in 2017. The duo competed against each other in the Cup Series.

Their union was so close that they almost walked down the aisle. In an interview with USA Today, she commented on their family planning.

I don't think social services would feel good about me driving 200 miles an hour with a baby in my belly.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Charles Rodgers is an American football quarterback who led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV and has won four MVP awards. He was traded to the New York Jets of the National Football League in April 2023.

Aaron and Patrick first met in 2012 at the ESPY Award ceremony, but they confirmed their relationship in January 2018. The celebrity couple garnered widespread attention for their dynamic as a power couple before parting ways amicably in July 2020 after dating for two years. She talked about the split on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, saying,

I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end.

4. Carter Comstock

Comstock co-founded Freshly, a meal-prep company, with Michael Wystrach in 2012. However, he stepped into the limelight as Danica Patrick's boyfriend.

Patrick and Comstock met after being set up by the co-founders of wellness brand Beam, a company for which Patrick and Comstock are both investors. After nearly one year together, they went public about their relationship in April 2021 but split in March 2022.

In an interview with People in March 2022, she expressed her feelings.

We were together for a while, and unfortunately, it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time.

Is Danica Patrick in a relationship?

As of May 2024, there is no confirmed information about Danica being in a relationship. Though linked with a few notable figures, she has not confirmed any ongoing relationship.

How long were Aaron and Danica together?

Patrick and Aaron Rodgers confirmed their relationship in January 2018. They called it quits in July 2020 after dating for two years. Before their split, they had been isolating together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How old is Danica Patrick?

Danica Patrick (age 42 years in 2024) was born on March 25, 1982, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Her parents are Terry Joseph and Beverly Ann, and she has one sibling, Brooke Patrick.

Who is Danica Patrick's husband?

Patrick is currently single, but she married Paul Hospenthal for seven years. They married in 2005 and divorced in 2013.

When did Danica get married?

Danica's first romantic relationship ended with a marriage after she tied the knot with Paul Edward Hospenthal, a physiotherapist. They tied the knot on November 19, 2005, and divorced in 2013.

Does Danica Patrick have kids?

Patrick does not have kids. However, she has shared her desire to be a parent and her views about family and children on her podcast.

Why did Danica retire?

Patrick started racing go-karts in the 1990s with immediate success. One of her highlights was winning the 2006 Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit with Andretti Green Racing. She hung up her racing overalls after she crashed out on the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Indy 500.

What is Danica Patrick doing now?

After retiring, she ventured into business and established her clothing line, Warrior by Danica Patrick, and a wine brand, Somnium. She also makes media appearances for various racing series.

How much is Danica Patrick worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American former auto racing driver has a net worth of $80 million. She earned her vast net worth from her successful racing career and various businesses, such as her clothing line and wine business.

Above is everything you would love to know about Danica Patrick's relationships & dating history. She is famous as a former racing driver and inspires multiple young women who want to pursue motorsports, the once male-dominated industry. Despite her numerous relationships, she has been open about her personal life and has never shied away from her lows.

