Polygamist wanna-be Mpumelelo Mseleku has announced that he will be venting into music

The Izingane Zes'thembu reality star is proving that he was born for the limelight as he has been playing for the junior ranks of Moroka Swallows

He will soon be releasing a song featuring Mrango titled Idlozi to pay homage to his spiritual gift, an announcement that left his fans excited

Mpumelelo Mseleku has returned to his first love, making music with an upcoming single on the way. Images: @sbindi_mseleku

Mpumelelo Mseleku, son of wealthy polygamist Musa Mseleku, has unveiled his new project, venturing into music, and is set to release his upcoming track, Idlozi.

Mpumelelo Mseleku gets candid about his music career

The young father of two has many ambitions, including with his father's polygamy tradition, having multiple companies and playing for Moroka Swallows.

He revealed in an interview with TshisaLive that the Boston Media House graduate spoke about his collaboration with Mrango on their upcoming song, Idlozi where he opened up about his musical journey and spirituality:

“I am back to music because it is what I love and what I studied for. It's very important to prepare yourself when getting into this space by making music. DJing is more like a talent, if you are a DJ it doesn't leave you, it's always there.

"The name of the song has meaning. It explains how your ancestors will fight for you regardless of what happens.”

Mpumelelo Mseleku unveils Idlozi on Instagram

Mpumelo took to social media to unveil the song with vocalist Mrango asking when he should drop the single. Check out his post below:

Social media responds to Mpumelelo's song

Responding to the highly-criticised rich kid's teaser of the song, this is what the social media had to say:

@musamseleku affirmed:

"This is amazing."

@lonwalejoy encouraged:

"Baba ka Singa. Sebenza King."

@mbusowanda_01 trolled:

"Boy without direction."

@siphesihlemsholozishongwe popped him up:

"Sbindi wethu no matter don't listen to what they say with the negative forward we go."

@charlotte_kabelobaloyi advocated:

"You guys don’t know what you want,nithi father of three njan njan, now he’s working for those kids he’s still being mocked…I think it’s madness really!"

@_nwabisa_s said:

"Some wish for your life, keep pushing bayoze bathi bhuti enganeni trust me, big up."

@sibongilelikho5 motivated:

What I love about you, is that u follow your heart, and your dreams. This life is short, so do you always. Don't mind those who dont have the means."

