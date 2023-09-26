Umkhokha: The Curse viewers are still reeling from the onscreen death of Mlungisi, played by Nkanyiso Mchunu

Joining the list of people who have been devasted by his exit from the soapie, was Deli Malinga, who played the role of his mother

Malinga's appreciation post on Instagram left many people swooning at their work relationship, complimenting their relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

'Umkhokha: The Curse' actress Deliwe Malinga gave her former co-star Nkanyiso Mchunu his flowers. Images: @Jabu_Macdonald, @Godfrillati

Source: Twitter

A Umkhokha: the Curse cast member, Deli Malinga, sent a shout-out to former fellow employee, Nkanyiso Mchunu after his exit from the weekday show on DStv's Mzansi Magic.

Deli Malinga sends Nkanyiso Mchunu an appreciation note

Taking to her Instagram, Deli, who plays Mamzobe, mother to Mlungisi (played by Mchunu) wrote him a sweet note, reflecting on their onscreen relationship.

Part of Deli's lengthy note read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I still remember our conversation when arriving on 'Umkhokha' set for your 1st scenes with me amongst everything we spoke about I recall you saying... 'I know it's gonna be for a short while but asivule umgodi, meaning let's do our thing unapologetically, something that will make them remember us even when we're gone'.

"I love your acting baby boy, you're one of the best in the country... Thank you for being a wonderful onscreen and offscreen son. Love you always."

Nkanyiso responded to her post and said:

"Thank you soooooo much mommy, working with you is always amazing... Ngyabonga kakhulu sthandwa sam."

Read the entire post below:

Social media users swoon over Deli and Nkanyiso's onscreen chemistry

Their viewers gave their performance a thumbs-up, even wishing to see them work together in the future. This is what they said:

@inkwali_yenkosi praised Nkanyiso:

"He is one of the greatest and he nailed that Mlungisi character, from hating him to loving him. He understood the assignment."

@gugulethumzobe shared:

"You are both amazing zithandwa zami, I wish people knew how soft and sweet you both are offscreen. I love you both dearly."

@amnomfundomoh said:

"iSambane sethu, you guys are amazing!"

@nomhle_h recalled:

"That scene xa umbize ebusy epha umkhandlo imali: 'Haiii Mlungisi nami ngifuna ithuba lokuhlafuna', wow you both did amazing."

@nkosyshuku applauded:

"@dellymalinga9 @nkanyisomchunu_ you both amazing actors. We are proud Mzansi for your amazing craft, you are both incredible!!! Both of you!!!"

@thandikgantsi was proud:

"It's so rewarding to watch our own people doing this amazing work. Nkanyiso is one of the best. We will miss uMkhululi. I love you both."

@ndira.ndisasa said:

"Gosh we are gonna miss him on our screens."

@varitty was confident:

"Can't wait for awards that you will be collecting next year all the best Mkhokha crew."

@miyelani85 praised:

"You make acting look so real Ma....I love you both."

DJ Sbu slammed for hinting at another lockdown

In other Briefly News stories, DJ Sbu got a slap on the wrist for allegedly hinting at another COVID-19 lockdown being on the way.

Given the trauma South Africa experienced with the previous lockdown, he was roasted for inciting unnecessary panic and advised to leave such announcements to be made by official bodies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News