It was the end of the road for Mlungisi Mthembu on the popular Mzansi Magic series Umkhokha: The Curse

The latest episode of the gripping telenovela saw the popular character ending his life by jumping off a building

Viewers expressed their dismay but also lauded the series for doing an exceptional job of creating suspense

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mlungisi Mthembu has officially exited the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Mlungisi Mthembu exits 'Umkhokha: The Curse' in the most shocking plot twist ever. Image: @nkanyisomchunu

Source: Instagram

Nkanyiso Mchunu bows out from Umkhokha

It was the end of the road for Mlungisi Mthembu on the popular Mzansi Magic series Umkhokha: The Curse. The latest episode of the gripping telenovela saw the popular character ending his life by jumping off a building.

Mlungisi, played by talented actor Nkanyiso Mchunu, died on Thursday night's episode, which aired on 21 September 2023. He and his brothers, Khulekani and Siphamandla, had partied the night away, but the show ended just as Mlungisi took his fatal hump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

X user @JabuMacDonald shared the final moments of Mlungisi:

Netizens mourn Mlungisi, give Nkanyiso his flowers

Viewers expressed their dismay but also lauded the series for doing an exceptional job of creating suspense. Many are debating that a dark cloud and the spirit of suicide lurked in the Mthembu family.

Another factor is that Mlungisi was oblivious to his father's warning of stepping down from the family church and letting his brother, played by Nay Maps, take the lead.

Here are the reactions:

@waraidzo replied:

"MaMzobe's doing...the sins of the mother straight on the children...and just shows that prayer....they are not the chosen ones or the anointed ones...it literally just bounced back."

@phie_y said:

"What an extremely painful scene."

@_sihle02 added:

"This was actually scary yazi. I was starting to like him though."

@kittee24 said:

"MaMzobe will be protecting that vault with all her might after this."

@MissMbongwa said:

"Mvelase and the ancestors are literally going to take all MaMzobe's kids and descendants. Praying for Nokubonga's baby."

@Jabu_Macdonald lauded:

"#UmkhokhaTheCurse Appreciation post to Nkanyiso Mchunu for killing this role. I will miss Mkhululi Sambane."

@khanyithes33864 added:

"#UmkhokhaTheCurse He was looking forward to being a father, and he would've made a great one... But then uMvelase denied him that opportunity since he (Mvelase) was a horrible one."

Umkhokha: The Curse star pranked

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Mbuso Khoza got pranked in a viral TikTok video. The actor was spooked by the TikTokker, but he remained humble throughout their interaction.

Netizens praised the star for displaying such a kind and down-to-earth personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News