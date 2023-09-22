Producer and DJ, Murdah Bongz, praised his wife DJ Zinhle on Instagram for supporting and loving him in their relationship

In the post, the DJ also mentioned that he will be releasing his much-anticipated album, Asante II soon

Mzansi reacted to the appreciation post, with some applauding their relationship and others expressing their excitement for his upcoming release

Producer and DJ Murdah Bongz praised and showed his wife, DJ Zinhle, some love.

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are a true definition of love conquers all. The two continue to showcase their love for each other publicly.

Murdah Bongz appreciates wifey DJ Zinhle

True love does really exist, and the Mohosanas are living proof of that.

Recently, Producer Murdah Bongz penned an appreciation for his wife and workmate DJ Zinhle. The Joy Joy hitmaker shared a video of his partner in her work mode and a picture of his second album cover and captioned it:

"Affection and backing from my spouse. MÖRDA - Resistance - (feat McKenzie) ASANTE II drops on the 29th September 2023."

See the post below:

Their stans were happy to see the couple profess their love for each publicly because they have recently topped the trend list as peeps questioned their marital union. On top of that, Zinhle has been dragged countless times as social media users claim that she doesn't respect her husband.

Fans salute DJ Murdah Bongz for his appreciation post

Shortly after Asante's father shared the post on Instagram, netizens flooded his comment section. See the comments from his fans below:

Sabatha1 responded:

"Whatever #Dj Zinhle said on her prayer to have such a marriage. Ngith copy and past Nkosi yam."

Masegomalangeni said:

"You the best ngwana ko gae."

Porsche_btm wrote:

"We gained supportive rents grootmanlami. Akwande @murdahbongz @djzinhle

Miss.Mills responded:

"You gotta recognise the Mohosanas OWKAY, better recognise them is all this video is giving."

Markskhosa said:

"Yaaaah no ubaba ka Asante is doing the most tjerrrrrrrr patiently waiting for the album."

Anele_Melani replied:

"We can't wait for Asante II."

Mphozamagnif responded:

"Yoooh can't wait for the 29th."

DJ Zinhle also hasn't been holding back on showing her husband some love. The Thula hitmaker recently shared two snapshots and paired them with a sweet, heartfelt message to her hubby, Murdah Bongz.

Source: Briefly News