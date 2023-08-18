DJ Zinhle has come under fire from social media users after her video dancing with American singer Usher went viral on social media

South Africans said the Umlilo hitmaker was not supposed to dress and dance like that with another man while still happily married

Netizens said the award-winning DJ and businesswoman disrespected her husband Murdah Bongz with the video

DJ Zinhle is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The star's marriage to Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana came under scrutiny after she was captured dancing with American singer Usher Raymond in LA.

DJ Zinhle has been accused of disrespecting Murdah Bongz after hanging out with Usher Raymond. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz and Getty Images

Source: UGC

DJ Zinhle's steamy dance video with Usher trends

Social media users have called out DJ Zinhle for disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz. The Siyabonga hitmaker pulled a Keke Palmer when she attended Usher Raymond's concert dressed in a saucy outfit and had a steamy dance session.

A video of the moment was shared on social media by the popular Twitter parody account ChrisExcel102 with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Someone’s wife "

DJ Zinhle trends after moment with Usher

It was not long before the star shot to the top of the Mzansi Twitter trending list. Many people said she needs to start respecting her husband Murdah Bongz and act like a married woman in public.

Others even suggested that DJ Zinhle would have never pulled the stunt if she was still dating her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

@asanda_teedow commented:

"Bro that's literally Usher. Even YOUR wife would be dancing like that if you had one. This is not Zinhle's fault. That's USHER RAYMOND."

@danny_maty added:

"She wouldn’t do this while with Mega "

Pic of Murdah Bongz Rocking t-shirt with AKA’s face standing next to DJ Zinhle trends, SA shares mixed views

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz has been dragged on social media after wearing a T-shirt with AKA's face.

Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 dropped the snap of Murdah rocking the T-shirt. He was photographed with his wife and AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle.

Since AKA passed away, Murdah Bongz's name has been a hot online topic. Many people have weighed in on his marriage with DJ Zinhle, saying she loved AKA more than him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News