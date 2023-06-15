Former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz has been criticised for wearing a t-shirt that has Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' face

@ChrisExcel102 shared the picture showing Murdah rocking the piece of clothing next to his wife, DJ Zinhle

As expected, Mzansi people dragged Murdah Bongz, saying they felt sorry that AKA is dominating his life even after his death

Murdah Bongz has been dragged on social media after wearing a T-shirt with AKA's face.

Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 dropped the snap of Murdah rocking the T-shirt. He was photographed with his wife and AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle.

Since AKA passed away, Murdah Bongz's name has been a hot online topic. Many people have weighed in on his marriage with DJ Zinhle, saying she loved AKA more than him.

According to The South African, DJ Zinhle refusing to attend a gig in Durban where AKA was assassinated had many netizens saying she disrespects Murdah.

Hence when Chris shared the picture of Murdah rocking AKA's face on his chest, many people assumed DJ Zinhle had a hand in it. However, other peeps defended him, saying these were the signs of a healthy blended family.

@McTalisman55 said:

"The price of being a simp."

@Emely20250269 shared:

"I've never seen anything like this in my life. Excuse me it's going to take me some time to make sense of this! So, for now, I'll reserve my comment."

@TheRealestRoger posted:

"Nah, these two are just feasting on the type of exposure they get over the AKA issue."

@magqib wrote:

"It’s only small-minded individuals who will see something wrong with Bongani rocking a T-shirt with AKA’s face. We have a hoard of dumb men out there!"

@Mo_Magoda also said:

"At his party, he also played AKA's music. AKA is dominating half of his life "

@SihleMahamba added:

"I'm tired of feeling sorry for this guy."

Murdah Bongz shows AKA love

The T-shirt wasn't the first time Murdah paid tribute to AKA. A previous Brielfy News report stated that when AKA bagged four awards at Metro FM Music Awards, Murdah penned a sweet message on his Instagram.

The Asante hitmaker congratulated AKA and lauded the rapper's daughter Kairo Forbes for accepting her dad's gongs.

Before this sweet gesture, News24 reported that Murdah Bongz sent his condolences and paid tribute to AKA in a touching post. He said he learned a lot from Supa Mega as a musician and as a man.

DJ Zinhle shares another AKA post, Mzansi sympathises with her hubby Murdah Bongz: “I would pack and go”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi sympathised with Murdah Bongz.

The music producer's wife, DJ Zinhle, took to her timeline to mourn her late baby daddy, AKA.

