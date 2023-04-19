DJ Zinhle was criticised for recently hanging out with the mother of the assassinated rapper Lynn Forbes, Nadia Nakai, and Supa Mega's daughter Kairo Forbes

Mzansi wondered why she was always hanging out with the Company rapper's family but never posted about her husband Murdah Bongz's family

However, DJ Zinhle's fans defended their fave, telling Twitter users not to interfere in matters that do not concern them

DJ Zinhle is criticised for spending time with her assassinated baby daddy AKA's family.

DJ Zinhle's fans called out people criticising her for hanging out with AKA's family after the rapper's death. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

According to News24, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and Supa Mega's daughter Kairo Forbes reunited for an outing following the rapper's burial on February 18.

AKA was murdered on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road, and the men suspected of his murder were arrested. The death and looming murder case had taken a toll on those close to AKA, and seeing them go about their lives after the assassination warmed many people's hearts, but there were trolls at work.

Mzansi drags DJ Zinhle for hanging out with AKA's family

Photos of AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle, and Kairo's outing went viral, and many people weighed in. Twitter user @TheGyal_ questioned why DJ Zinhle never shows off her husband Murdah Bongz's family but is always seen with Supa Mega's family despite their messy split.

"I’ve never seen Dj Zinhle with Bongz’s family.

"AKA once asked her to stop posting his family. It’s important to respect the words of the dead "

DJ Zinhle's fans defend her after getting dragged for hanging out with AKA's family

DJ Zinhle's loyal fans came out gun blazing at @TheGyal_, telling her to mind her own business because AKA and Murdah Bong'z families have different beliefs.

@Ketso28 said:

"Bongz barely posts about his own family. Who is she to post her man’s family while her man doesn’t even do that? Also, stop weighing relationships based on social media visibility. Haibo!"

@asyoudeydo shared:

"Y’all are really a bunch of entitled people."

@lisakhanya_fini posted:

"Let grieving people grieve!"

@phakamileglad replied:

"Why don't you worry about your own family? That's her daughter's family. You guys love being bullies."

@kctshet22 commented:

"You probably haven't even met or seen Zinhle face-to-face. What you've seen so far is what she allows you to see because she posts it publicly, and she won't post what you want her to."

@za_manni wrote:

"Maybe, they don't want to be posted, and she respects them."

@Tammy_thee_Godd added:

"Black families are different."

DJ Zinhle shares another AKA post, Mzansi sympathises with her hubby Murdah Bongz

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi sympathised with Murdah Bongz again. The music producer's wife, DJ Zinhle, took to her timeline to mourn her late baby daddy, AKA.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took to his timeline and posted a screenshot of the Umlilo hitmaker's post.

Peeps took to @ChrisExcel's comment section and shared mixed reactions. Most of them sympathised with Bongz, adding that he should end the relationship.

