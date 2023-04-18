Tony Forbes poured his heart out in an in-depth magazine interview about AKA's brutal killing in Durban

Tony said AKA's friends have helped him grieve and revealed that Don Design gave him a comforting gift

Some people who still have suspicions about Don Design made them known on social media and sent warnings to Tony

AKA was hanging out with his friend Don Design and his father, Tony Forbes. Image: @don_design and @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes told You Magazine about his lavish gift from AKA's friend Don Design.

According to ZAlebs, the later rapper's dad opened up about his pain and said Don Design gave him a bracelet with the words "Love Live Supa Mega Live Long. Kiernan Jarryd Forbes.

AKA's family shows support to Don Design

Don Design was crucified by the public for his "suspicious" yawn in the CCTV footage that shows AKA's shooting.

However, the Forbes family has vouched for AKA's longtime friend and publicly acknowledged their love for him.

The news about Don's gift to Tony made waves online, and it seems some of Mega's fans are determined to believe the worst.

Many people rehashed the horrific moments before the Composure hitmaker was shot in the head outside Wish restaurant in Durban.

Mzansi Facebook users discuss Don's gift to Tony

Karen Simmons said:

"It doesn’t change the fact that he knew what was going on that night."

Gorata-The Evangelist posted:

"It doesn't change the fact that we saw him yawning and scratching his head the whole evening of that fateful day!"

Matshangisa Ngwevukazi mentioned:

"It doesn't change how I feel ngaye and the stretching exercises he was doing on the 10th February 2023 Florida Road Wish Club or restaurant."

Azola Converse stated:

"A key! I wonder what is the meaning behind that key."

Silu De Man wrote:

"Never trust a friend who is always yawning."

Source: Briefly News