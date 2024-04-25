The Amapiano producer and DJ Maphorisa recently linked up with fellow partner and DJ Kabza De Small and Black Coffee

The Izolo hitmaker posted several pictures of him chilling with Kabza De Small and Black Coffe on his Twitter (X) page

Many fans and followers had a lot to say after seeing the pictures that Madumoney posted

DJ Maphorisa chilled out with his friends. Image: @djmaphorisa, @kabelomotha, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

It seems like the rumours of the two besties and partners, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, were far from being true, as Madumoney recently shared some pictures that answered many questions.

Madumoney chills with Kabza De Small and Black Coffee

Social media has been buzzing as the two Amapiano Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, turned things upside down after Phori told fans he was tired of being asked about Kabza's whereabouts each time.

Recently the Izolo hitmaker posted pictures on his social media pages of him, Kabza De Small and Black Coffee chilling together having the best time of their lives.

The several pictures he posted on his Twitter (X) page were captioned:

"Counting my Blessings ❤️"

See the post below:

SA reacts to the pictures

Many fans reacted to the pictures Madumoney posted. See some of the comments below:

@EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"Haters looking at this right now."

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"Usivala umlomo."

@donald_tshetlo questioned:

"So you were the one taking the video between kabza, coffee and oskido’s conversation?"

@AustineMsagala responded:

"Hehe you let them draw their own conclusions then strike."

@ForbesPhemo replied:

"One thing black coffee he accepts everyone. Too humble that guy."

@TheMoroka commented:

"You can see that Kabza and Grootman are not happy around Phori."

@Thesonofwoman mentioned:

"Why does some people want Kabza and Phori to beef so much. It's beautiful to see black Brothers united."

DJ Maphorisa warns against comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

In a previous report, Briefly News shared some online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about fans always comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

Porry said the DJs were on good terms with each other and that the comparisons could cause tension and unnecessary competition.

