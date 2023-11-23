DJ Maphorisa is sick and tired of fans comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

Porry took to Instagram live to voice his frustrations about the topic, saying fans are going to cause tension between the artists

Madumoney's request received mixed responses with fans agreeing with him while others concluded that comparison is natural in the music industry

DJ Maphorisa shot down people's comparison of Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo. kabelomotha_, djmaphorisa, kelvinmomo_.

Eh, DJ Maphorisa decided to get some things off his chest. A recent video of the Soweto Baby hitmaker on Instagram live surfaced where he voiced his concerns at the people comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

Porry warned fans of the harm the comparisons could cause but his message seems to have fallen on deaf ears as most netizens didn't take him seriously.

DJ Maphorisa slams Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo comparison

Looks like DJ Maphorisa caught wind of people comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo and decided to end the claims before they went any further.

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Porry expressed his frustration over the topic, saying fans are causing unnecessary drama by comparing the two stars.

He went on to say that Kabza and Kelvin make completely different music from one another, where Kelvin sticks to soulful tunes while Kabza is more versatile - how ironic?

"You guys are causing drama between Kabza and Kelvin Momo, you can't compare those two. What happens when the poor guy (Kelvin) takes this to heart? Those people get along."

"Kabza does everything, he's versatile, Kelvin Momo isn't there yet. I've never heard him do what Kabza does, and I'm not belittling him, I respect his craft. Just don't compare the two."

Interestingly enough, it seems Madumoney was more concerned with people belittling Kabza and comparing him to smaller artists than he was about keeping the peace. Oh well.

However, after having seemingly been snubbed at the Grammy Awards, it seems Porry wants people to be appreciated for their hard work.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's request

Netizens were divided in opinion on DJ Maphorisa's request to stop comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo, where some agreed with his statement:

nxalati8 requested:

"Guys, please stop comparing the 2, le stresser Dj Maphorisa hle."

AobakoeKgoele agreed:

"What phorii said is true thou. Kelvin momo is good at what he does, but his still not on kabza Level YET."

However, other netizens rubbished Porry's request saying comparisons are natural in the music industry while also trolling him for comparing Kabza to Kelvin:

Pedi_light said:

"South African celebrities don’t quite understand the relationship between fans and the internet. They need to learn to separate the art from the artist."

ReydeC0raz0nes wrote:

"Clearly, Phori doesn't understand how the internet works. We will compare everyone and everything until the end of time. We'll even compare Kabza to Oprah just for no reason at all. There's no need to get touched by it."

DJ Maphorisa shows love to fellow artists

In more Madumoney updates, Briefly News caught online reactions of netizens dragging DJ Maphorisa for showing love to Ami Faku:

mqani_sipho said:

"Themba, we know how amazing she is. Next, you'll say you are the one who discovered her, chill mfana yoooh."

On a lighter note, Porry gave flowers to the originator of the Amapiano log drum, MDU ka TRP, and encouraged other Piano artists to do the same - with some Mandelas.

