DJ Maphorisa has sung singer Ami Faku's praises in a powerful online statement

Madumane took to his Twitter/X account to appreciate the Into Ingawe hitmaker's voice asking for Mzansi to protect her

Online observers were not sold on his statement as the music producer has gained popularity in scamming new talent

DJ Maphorisa was in his musical feels when he pointed at songstress Amu Faku's voice and gave her her flowers.

DJ Maphorisa has complimented Ami Faku's vocals and talent in an appreciation post. Images: @jabu_tha, @djmaphorisa, @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Phori swore that there was no voice to match the Into Ingawe singer's voice but it didn't end well for the music producer.

DJ Maphorisa showers Ami Faku's voice with praises on Twitter/X

The Scorpion King took to his timeline to give the 30-year-old Gqeberha native a thumbs-up for her voice. He wrote on Twitter (X app):

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ami Faku ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Protect her and let’s celebrate hers she’s amazing "

Check out DJ Maphorisa's tweet below:

Netizens not impressed with DJ Maphorisa's compliment for Ami Faku

Although netizens agreed that she has a stunning voice, Phori's appreciation post didn't go as planned, as he was dragged and accused of trying to exploit her.

The music producer has gained popularity over the years of gatekeeping the industry and "stealing" new talent's creative ideas with no royalties. Check out the comments:

@MeshackBevhula reminded him:

"You said the same with ShaSha, now you hardly give her a feature..."

@PGalatians67 accused:

"Yeah, plus you’ve coined a lot because of her."

@Toronto_Cafe74 asked:

"You only notice this now Madmoney?"

@modise__ was confused:

"Protect her from who?"

@mqani_sipho was annoyed:

"Themba we know how amazing she is kana wena tlabe ore you are the one who discovered her chill mfana yoooh."

DJ Prince Kaybee predicts Dlala Thukzin's iPlan as Song of the Year

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, House DJ Prince Kaybee was sure that Dlala Thukzin's new hit would be the song to break the new year.

While the song has been a groove anthem and holds steady ahead of the festive season, people begged to differ, saying other song options are strong contenders.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News