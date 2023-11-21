Media personality Minnie Dlamini reclaimed her glory, looking like a queen

The Curated by Tanqueray executive producer posted two gorgeous pictures on her Instagram

Social media users were on the fence about the snaps, with soccer fanatics still angry at her Itumeleng Khune joke

Minnie Dlamini showed off her beauty in two new gorgeous pictures. Images: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Former Rockville actress Minnie Dlamini is fighting hard to remind people who she is after she was dragged by Mzansi the whole week for being "out of fashion".

Following the drama of being compared to Kaizer Chiefs goalie's wife, Sphesihle Makhunga, she posted two beautiful pictures to redeem herself.

Minnie Dlamini posts 2 hot pictures on Instagram

The beautiful media personality posted the two portrait snaps with green eyeliner on Instagram, saying she couldn't decide which was her favourite, and captioned them:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Frame 1 or Frame 2 ???? I couldn’t decide! But what I could decide was choosing these two."

Check out Minnie's posts below:

Social media users swoon over Minnie Dlamini's beauty

Her loyal fans went ga-gas over her photos, calling her beautiful, while Kaizer Chiefs fans continued to drag her. Check out the comments below:

@7_siiiiuuuu predicted:

"She's going to get cooked."

@RSeraki was on call:

"That’s an old picture now she has a double-chin."

@monwabisinalip2 dragged her:

"Uba ungasusa nje la weave uzobona intloko enkulu egcwele ii bad decisions and regrets..."

@AmahleCeuka praised her:

"Absolutely, Gorgeous! I love Minnie."

@T_kgofus said:

"Once upon a time."

@Aria4991 complimented her:

"Minnie is very beautiful."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"A stunning Zulu queen."

@Manzini_Ricky disagreed:

"Finished product this one."

@sims.mtl hyped her:

"You're more beautiful than Khunes wife, she doesn't even come close to your beauty with or without makeup... Folks come and fight me for telling the truth."

Cassper Nyovest makes history by appearing on L-Tido's podcast

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, L-Tido became the first podcaster to host Cassper Nyovest on the L-Tido Podcast.

The rapper had the privilege to host his old rapper friend on the first episode of his show, where the pair shared saucy and funny industry gossip.

Source: Briefly News