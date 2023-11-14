Media personality Minnie Dlamini got dragged by netizens on social media after the stunt she pulled on live TV

Minnie was captured on camera throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend and soccer player, Itumeleng Khune

Social media users shared in the comment section that Minnie is a bitter ex

Minnie Dlamini throws shade at her ex, Itumeleng Khune. Image: @minnidlamini, @itukhune32

Minnie Dlamini has been firing shots a lot recently. The star set social media abuzz after she threw some shade at her ex on live TV during her show Curated By Tanq.

Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini has made headlines since her messy divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Quinton Jones. The star also trended when Jones demanded monthly spousal support from Dlamini.

Recently, the star topped the trending list on X, formerly known as Twitter, after an X user @SNketle shared a clip on social media which showed Minnie talking on screen, seemingly firing shots at her ex Itumeleng Khune after she discovered that he is still a football player.

The clip was captioned:

"Not Minnie Dlamini shading her ex Khune on #curatedbytanq"

Netizens drag Minnie Dlamini on X

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, netizens and Itumeleng Khune's fans dragged the star to hell and back for throwing shade at the soccer player. See some of the comments below:

@SthembiD commented:

"She must be shy and hide how bitter and hurt she is from her failed marriage...Angavumi shows the world what a loser she is by trying to mock her happily married X, who's our national goalkeeper with a stable income...Angavumi to be this bitter."

@dumisane_ said:

"His career lasted longer than her marriage."

@visse_ss wrote:

"That guy is happy and Married ..but we can't say the same thing about her failed marriage."

@NyKoMR mentioned:

"Khune is still playing and still married. That's 2 wins in my books."

@tsebaie_ replied:

"Khune and his wife don't have to plan a schedule on when to see their children."

@Xolani_Shamase responded:

"Bitter ex."

@AfrikanChefZA shared:

"I hope Khune ignores this attention seeker."

@_TerryPayne wrote:

"At least his career last more than her marriage."

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

