Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Khune, responded to actress and host Minnie Dlamini's diss

The media personality recently threw shade at the soccer star after she found out that he still plays football

Sphelele responded with a cute picture of herself on Instagram, accompanied by a cryptic post

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Itu Khune’s Wife, Sphelele, responded to Minnie Dlamini's diss. Image: @laaylaymak, @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Media personality Minnie Dlamini set social media abuzz after she threw shade at her ex-boyfriend. Later, Itu's wife, Sphelele Khune, responded to Dlamini's diss.

Sphelele Khune posts a stunning pic on Instagram

Haike, Minnie Dlamini finds herself again trending for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the star was dragged by netizens after she fired shots at Itumeleng Khune on live TV.

In response to her being dragged, Dlamini responded to the backlash with a sizzling swimsuit picture of herself on Instagram. Shortly, Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Khune, also decided to respond to Minnie's diss towards her husband by posting a stunning picture of herself accompanied by a cryptic caption:

"Own Lane • Own Race • Own Pace"

See the post below:

Mzansi salute Sphelele Khune

After Mme Khune posted the gorgeous picture of herself, fans and followers flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages. Some saluted her for not paying attention to Minnie's rant, and others said wives like her were needed. See some of the comments below:

dvd_sbk_mamba wrote:

"Here is our real umakoti not that divorcee trying to make fun of our captain we love you, Makhune."

zamamcineka praised:

"You and Tamia Mpisane, you are my best wives of all …. How you mind your business keep it up, ladies; we really still need such wives.

itsthando applauded:

"I don't know you, but I followed you because you are my captain's wife, I love how you mind your business. Continue doing what you do, and it's giving someone chest pains."

melusi.s.kubheka commented:

"Keep minding your own business, mam."

thee_maiden91 said:

"A gorgeous, gorgeous Mom."

deekay_lisa8805 responded:

"Beautiful wife."

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P are rumoured to be together

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa shocked many when he posted a picture of his ex-girlfriend Thuli P and her BBL on his Instagram stories.

Their speculated reunion made people judge the former The Wife actress for rekindling their romance after their messy break-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News