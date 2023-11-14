Media personality Minnie Dlamini has broken her silence after being dragged for shading Itumeleng Khune

She posted a hot picture clad in a swimsuit and posing by the pool to prove a point after netizens said she was old news

Unfortunately, in her attempt to save her dignity, netizens trashed her even more in her response post

A-Lister Minnie Dlamini's self-esteem must have taken a hit after she threw shade at Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune because of her saucy response to being roasted on social media.

Minnie Dlamini has responded to the Itumeleng Khune backlash with a hot picture. Images: @minniedlamini, @_itumelengkhune32



Minne Dlamini breaks her silence after being dragged for shading Khune

Minnie and Khune were once Mzansi's "it" couple before she married her former husband, Quinton Jones.

Just as Mzansi felt sorry for her and her messy split from Jones, she went for Khune's jugular vein, but netizens came to the goalkeeper's defence. She tried to save herself by posting a hot picture on her social media.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Instagrammers tell Minnie Dlamini about tweeps grilling her

Minnie only jumped from the fire to the frying pan as the A-Lister was dragged even more for trying to sound unhurt:

selepe_kabelo said:

"Bathi “uyi bitter ex”."

sihle_zizi added:

"Bathi he still plays and wena unomona of his stable family."

kidjwana commended:

"Kuthiwa 'Almost Being Mrs Khune'."

tsumbedzogobz reported:

"Lol they caught feelings, hard."

the_real_iviwe trashed her some more:

"Trying to stay relevant by all means necessary."

kamogelo2117' said:

"Bathi Khune's career lasted longer than your marriage."

lag23499 called her out:

"This pettiness doesn't suit you. Khune doesn't bother anyone. Khula Minnie yho ha a."

sosibotheprince reiterated:

"Bathi you’re a bitter washed-up baddie and injury-time stock return soldier."

