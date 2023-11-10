South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has launched his podcast, What Now, on Spotify

His first guest was American A-Lister Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

His social media announcement was smeared by The Rock's alliance with Isreal, an apartheid state

Funny man Trevor Noah has finally launched his podcast, What Now, on Spotify, which aims to get up close and personal with special guests who will unpack their lives with the former The Daily Show host.

Trevor Noah interviewed Dwayne "The Rock" as the first guest of his new podcast, 'What Now'. Images: @therock, @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Gracing his first episode was famous wrestler and A-Lister Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who also stars in many Hollywood blockbusters.

Trevor Noah launches What Now with Dwayne "The Rock" as his first guest

Trevor took to his Instagram to announce the premiere of the podcast with the caption:

"Today is the day! The premiere episode of my new podcast ‘What Now?’ with my ridiculously good-looking first guest… Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! (His words, not mine. But… I guess also my words now too, as I’m not about to argue with The Rock) Just watch the episode! … or else! (Again, his words)."

Check out his post below:

Mzansi blasts Trevor Noah for hosting The Rock, who hinted his support for Isreal

The launch didn't go as planned for the award-winning children's book author as he was slammed for hosting a man who showed compassion for an apartheid state in the ongoing genocide between Palestine and Isreal:

siminou5 said:

"Being South African you should understand apartheid better than us all. Talk about Palestine."

azhar_s94 urged:

"Use your voice brother! As a fellow South African, I see not a single word from you calling out the apartheid state of Isnotreal. Make a difference!"

laila_alroz asked:

"Didn’t you pay your internet bill recently? Cause I think you are disconnected from what is going on in Gaza."

ayeshaghaffar commented:

"The Rock supports an apartheid state, call him out in it!"

isis_naucratis asked:

"Did you two chat about the US-funded genocide of Palestine by apartheid Isreal??

jannahjanit reminded him:

"Oh, Trevor. You seem to have forgotten your roots. Free Palestine, speak out against genocide."

reemtastic1 said:

"The Rock supports an apartheid state, Trevor!"

faiza_essa_artistry was disappointed:

"Ya, no hey! Your silence is deafening. I regret coming to watch you when you were in SA.

neju_jo commented:

"The Rock has literally turned into a rock in our hearts. I hate to see him. Free Palestine."

Source: Briefly News