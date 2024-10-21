DJ Sbu had a traditional ceremony, and he got a sphandla, a traditional Zulu wristband made from animal skin

The radio personality's post left many social media users confused, as some questioned his cultural background

This was because people assumed that DJ Sbu was of a different tribe and not Zulu, so the reactions were mixed

DJ Sbu now wears a sphandla. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Frennie Shivambu

South African radio personality DJ Sbu documented a traditional ceremony held recently. He did not divulge much about what the ceremony was for.

DJ Sbu shows off sphandla

Taking to social media, DJ Sbu shared several posts of a sheep being slaughtered to make the sphandla. This is a traditional Zulu wristband made from animal skin.

On Twitter he said, "Thatha lento mfanaSeMzin’ ayinabuNgozi. Izokphilisa. Asibonge kuMdali. RAMASEDI, " he wrote basically saying, "Take this, it has no danger it will give you life. Thank you to God."

On Instagram, DJ Sbu said, "New bracelet. African Rolex.Thokozani. Lesedi. Kganya. Ramasedi.God speed 👏🏿🙏🏿"

Mzansi confused by DJ Sbu's posts

DJ Sbu's post confused many social media users, and some questioned his cultural background.

This comes after people assumed that DJ Sbu was of a different tribe and not exactly a Zulu person. Here are some of the mixed reactions.

prescottparker_ said:

"So culturally what's the meaning of having this? I've mostly seen this on Zulu people and maybe Xhosa .. I'm not sure :) ... Any explaination good people?"

scoops_za asked:

"But can we keep our culture sacred?"

@Zweli_Thixo

"Do the trees that you hug allow this?"

@aluoney_m

"Kanti Sbu which tribe are you?"

@jan202411598

"Lol it's funny some people think wearing isiphandla will bring success😅# do you guys even know what's the meaning of isiphandla."

DJ Sbu shares message for Aymos

In a precious report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared insights with Aymos in a throwback video.

He advised him on balancing artistry and business. DJ Sbu emphasised the importance of enlisting help to manage business responsibilities, allowing artists to concentrate on their creative side only. He also advised other artists on not making the same mistakes as others.

